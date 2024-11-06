Rep. Greg Landsman declares victory against Republican Orlando Sonza in Ohio’s 1st Congressional District race

CINCINNATI — Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman has declared victory in Ohio's 1st Congressional District race, beating Republican challenger Orlando Sonza.

At the time he declared victory, he was leading with 54% of votes in 93% of precincts, according to Decision Desk HQ.

This will be the 47-year-old’s second term as congressman after he first upended longtime Republican Steve Chabot in 2022. Landsman said when he was declaring victory that the last time a Democrat was reelected in the district was 1984.

"Voters want normal, pragmatic, reliable and bipartisan leadership — and they know they get that with me and our team," Landsman said in a press release. "We get things done for folks in Southwest Ohio."

Born in Greater Cincinnati, the former public school teacher was born and raised in the Greater Cincinnati area. Following teaching, Landsman served as Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland's director of faith-based and community initiatives. He then ran the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and returned to education as the executive director of StrivePartnership.

Landsman then served on Cincinnati City Council for five years. As a councilman, Landsman created city hall's Office of Ethics and Good Government and the Balanced Development Scorecard in an attempt to hold public officials accountable.

Landsman’s campaign platform points included fighting for a middle-class economy, protecting women’s medical choices and raising minimum wage, among other things.

Ohio's 1st Congressional District is made up of all of Cincinnati and the eastern suburbs in Hamilton County, including Anderson Township, Montgomery, Indian Hill, Madeira and Blue Ash, as well as all of Warren County.

Find the latest general election results from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana here.