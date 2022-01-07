Golden Retriever Puppy Refusing To Get Out Of Bed Is The Cutest Thing

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Getting out of bed on a winter morning is always difficult, but in the weeks following the holiday season, the urge to hibernate is so tempting. That’s why this viral TikTok video of a golden retriever refusing to get out of bed is so relatable and so adorable.

In the video, TikToker @Kayvlas couples a funny audio clip with a video of her golden retriever puppy Luna cuddled up in a human bed.

The audio, a clip called “Time fo scoo” that originates from user @braden, says “Wakey! Wakey, wakey! It’s time for school. Come on. Wake up, it’s time for school. Come on man!” But the fluffy puppy is having none of it. Watch the adorable TikTok below:

We feel you, Luna! Getting out of your cozy bed to face a January morning is so hard.

Need more cuteness? Kayvlas’s TikTok account is basically a shrine to her golden retriever puppies Luna and Lola. Warning: Watching these videos will make you want to adopt a puppy stat, but remember, they can be more work than they seem! In this one, Dory from the Disney movie “Finding Nemo” is referenced.

More of a cat person than a dog person? TikTok is still the place to go for the most heartwarming and hilarious pet content.

For example, check out this video of a mommy cat and a baby cat being groomed by their owner. We don’t know why it’s so relaxing to watch a kitty have their teeth brushed while Chopin plays in the background, but hey, it simply is.

Watch the video below from TikToker @twiniboo if you don’t believe us:

Need more snuggly kitties? It turns out there’s a whole category of cute animal videos that use @braden’s sound, including this one from @scottish_mychka featuring a sleepy feline:

And if you want to browse through some of the 103,800 videos that attach that same audio to video of sweet, sleepy animals (including a chimpanzee), you can view them here.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.