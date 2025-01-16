Customers want savings: Restaurants offer deals in response to customer savings concerns

January is traditionally slow for restaurants, but even more so this year as many consumers have shifted focus toward their budget.

New Richmond’s Front Street Cafe is a small, quaint restaurant that sits right along the Ohio River. "It’s a small community,” said owner Kerry Stamper. “What really, truly brings our guests back is the special connection between our staff and the guests."

This year, people have been looking for ways to cut back on spending, making it difficult for restaurants like Front Street Cafe to bring people in during the already slow winter months.

Stamper said business has been challenging recently. On top of rising food costs, customers aren't eating out as much as they used to. For example, Stamper said some customers that used to come about 3 times a week, are now only dining in about once a week.

Stamper said customers have been open with her about why they've been coming less frequently.

"They're like ‘when you don't see us very often, it's not because we, you know, we miss you, of course,'’” she said. “Just with the economy and like you said, prices rising, people just need to cut back on their expenses."

Front Street has adapted by offering promotions and discounts. They've rolled out a loyalty program and launched "Wine Down Wednesdays" to bring customers in during the winter months.

"You purchase an entree, and you get a half-priced bottle of wine, and you can actually cork it and take it home with you," Stamper said.

Industry-wide, the message has been heard loud and clear: budgets are top of mind and customers want savings. Many chains and fast-casual spots have rolled out promotions and rewards programs too. Here are some of the deals you can take advantage of, so you don't waste your money.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell launched their "$7 cravings boxes" last year. They were a huge hit, so starting Thursday, customers can try out the all-new $5, $7, and $9 cravings boxes that will be available through June.

Subway

Subway has rolled out a "meal of the day" deal, which includes a 6-inch sub for $6.99 or a footlong for $9.99, along with your choice of 2 cookies or a bag of chips, and a fountain drink.

Panera

Panera offers value duets. You can choose two menu items starting at $6.99.

Chili’s

If you want to check out Chili's, it has a "3 for me" promotion which includes a starter, main course, and a drink starting at $10.99. You can upgrade the promotion by adding a margarita, Dip Trio, or a cheesecake.

Olive Garden

When you dine in at Olive Garden, you can order an entrée, and bring home a $6 “Take Home Entrée”.

Red Robin

If you dine in at Red Robin on Mondays, there’s a “monster deal.” You can upgrade any burger to a monster, which is an extra burger patty and extra cheese for $2 extra. Red Robin is offering a $10 gourmet cheeseburger. For a limited time, on Tuesdays, you can get the gourmet cheeseburger served with a bottomless side. On Wednesdays kids eat 50% off. Kids get an entrée, side, and drink for half off, and if you dine in, that includes unlimited free refills and Bottomless sides and drinks.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering a “Really Big Meal Deal” which is your choice of their Big Cluckin Chicken Sandwich or the Big Classic Bacon Cheeseburger with endless fries and drinks for $9.99.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings offers buy one, get one free burgers on Mondays and Wednesdays with code BOGOBURGER, and buy one get one free wing deals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

