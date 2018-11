CINCINNATI -- "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," the Ted Bundy biopic starring Zac Efron that filmed in the Tri-State earlier this year, will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The movie's crew spent time filming in the Tri-State in January and February.

The film chronicles Bundy's crimes from the perspective of his longtime girlfriend, Variety reported. In addition to Efron, it stars Lily Collins, Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich and Jim Parsons.

"Extremely Wicked..." is one of 18 films premiering at the festival, which runs from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2, 2019 in Park City, Utah.