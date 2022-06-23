CINCINNATI — Ball FORE! You won't be able to hit a home run, but you will be able to tee up at Great American Ball Park when the Topgolf Live Stadium Tour comes to Cincinnati this October.

Topgolf is bringing its immersive experience to the Reds stadium Oct. 13-16, giving players the chance to hit targets from the Bally Sports Club. The targets will be anywhere from 60 to 140 yards away from the tee box.

A total of 20 hitting bays will open for registration Monday, June 27 at 10 a.m.. Reds season ticket holders can participate in a presale starting June 23.

Tee times can be reserved in one-hour increments. Up to six participants are allowed in a hitting bay, with prices starting at $65 for player tickets and $40 for students.

Reservations can be made for these times:



Thursday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9:50 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16 from 9:50 a.m. to 7:10 p.m.

A limited number of Reds Experience Packages are available. Those packages include a stadium tour, access to the Handlebar Club, two drink tickets, a limited-edition Topgolf Live hat, a Topgolf life membership and a $10 voucher. For more information on the package, click here.

Participants will not be able to bring their own golf clubs.

