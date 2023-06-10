Top 9 Italian restaurants in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — This weekend marks Italianfest so it only seems right to look at the delicious Italian restaurant around the Ti-State. Based on a culimination of Yelp, OpenTable and Google reviews, here are the Top 9 Italian restauants in the Tri-State:

Sotto

Located on E 6th Street between Walnut and Main streets, Sotto is arguably one of the most romantic looking restaurants in Cincinnati — and the menu will also make you fall in love. Set in a basement, Sotto serves rustic Italian cuisine, including a variety of pasta dishes. According to its website, Sotto's food is "fire, meat, wheat, and above all, Italian." The restaurant also has an extensive wine list, which is always changing, guests can choose from to enjoy with their meals.

Forno Osteria & Bar

According to the restaurant's website, Forno Osteria & Bar, which has locations in Hyde Park and Montgomery, is as close as it gets to Italy without taking a plane. With "forno" meaning "oven" in Italian, the restaurant features a wood-burning oven as the centerpiece of its kitchen with multiple menu items inspired by it. Forno has a broad menu, including appetizers, pizza, a variety of bruschettas, pasta and more — there's also a large selection of gluten free options throughout the menu!

Pepp & Dolores

A hotspot in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood, Pepp & Dolores' menu and homemade pastas pay homage to family and were inspired by Sunday suppers at your grandparents home, according to the restaurant's website. The restaurant has an extensive menu with a variety of pastas, shareable sides, breads and more, so guests can't really make a wrong decision. Other than food, Pepp and Dolores carries a massive wine list with selections from various parts of Italy that have varying costs.

BOCA

Blending Italian and French cuisines, Boca originally opened in 2001 in Northside before jumping to Oakley in 2004, and then after nine years finally settled in downtown next door to Sotto in 2013. Guests can expect classic Italian meals like ravioli and bolognese at the high-class, fine dining restaurant , but they can also expect to see French staples like foie gras on the menu.

Nicola's

A staple in the Cincinnati restaurant scene for more than two decades, Nicola's is a go-to for authentic Italian food. Located on Sycamore Street in Over-the-Rhine, Nicola's has a variety of appetizers, such as eggplant parmigiana and grilles octopus, "made in-house" pastas, entrees and more. The restaurant also offers a "Chef's Grand Tasting" option where guests can experience a five-course dinner crafted by Chef Josh Brenner. Similar to Forno, Nicola's also has fairly many gluten-free options.

Primavista

Fitted with stunning views of downtown Cincinnati, Primavista sits in the Incline District on the west side of Cincinnati. The fine dining Italian restaurant, which originally opened in 1989, offers food from various Italian regions, but according to the restaurant's website, the menu specializes in veal and fresh fish. Other than those specialties, the menu has pasta options, including ravioli, chicken "formaggio" and more.

Mama's On Main

One of the newest restaurants to grace this list, Mama's On Main sits in Covington. The cozy restaurant opened in March 2022 in Mainstrasse Village, and Mama's is here to satiate all of your pasta needs. Other than pasta, the restaurant's menu includes eggplant parmesan, salmon piccata, focaccia and more. The restaurant was also one of WCPO's Top 9 new restaurants in the Tri-State from 2022.

Alfio's Buon Cibo

A staple in Hyde Park Square, Alfio's Buon Cibo is a beautiful combination of Italian and Argentinean flavors. Alfio's menu takes on both authentic, classic Italian and Argentine dishes, but the restaurant also has some modern twists on traditional favorites. The restaurant also has the largest wine program of the nine restaurant's listed here, and guests can expect something for every palate.

Rosie's Italian

Recently rebranded into Rosie's Italian from Rosie's Cocktails and Pies, Rosie's has an array of pizzas, pastas and more. According to the restaurant's website, when growing up in an Italian family, all that matters is Sundays and the food accompanying them. Rosie's Italian is aiming to bring some of that Sunday comfort food to Cincinnati, and it can be seen on the menu in pastas, pizzas, sherables and more.