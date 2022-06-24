Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — The weekend is here, and while chances for rain are possible during parts of the weekend, hopefully it'll hold off for us all to enjoy ourselves.

Here are the top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend:

FedEx Ground Rockin Taco Fest

What's better than tacos? A whole food festival dedicated to them — and that's exactly what Rockin Taco Fest has for you. The three-day festival will have more than 10 food vendors for you to fill your stomachs from. Other than the delectable food options, there will also be live music all three days, a kids-friendly area, salsa dance lessons, contests and you can bring your dog to the festival.

For those interested in attending, admission is free all weekend.

WHAT: FedEx Ground Rockin Taco Fest

WHEN: June 24, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 25, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 26, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Covington Plaza, 144 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011

Cincinnati Pride Parade & Festival

It's Pride Month, and Cincinnati is celebrating all things equality and love Saturday! The festival is free for everyone, and there will be food, drinks, vendors and more. For those interested in watching the parade, it begins at the intersection of Central Avenue and 7th Street and makes its way through downtown until it ends at the festival ground at Sawyer Point & Yeatman's Cove. There will be tons of food vendors to keep you full and hydrated all day for the festival, including the likes of Graeter's, Taco Oso, Sweets & Meats BBQ, Streetpops and more.

For those interested, you can find more information about the parade route and festival vendors here.

WHAT: Cincinnati Pride Parade & Festival

WHEN: June 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Sawyer Point & Yeatman's Cove, 705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Panegyri Festival

If tacos aren't your thing, you can dive into all things Greek food this weekend at Cincinnati's Panegyri Festival. The weekend-long festival in Finneytown offers an assortment of authentic Greek dishes for your to try — including but not limited to Souvlaki, Mousaka and Baklava. Other than the food offerings, there will be loads of entertainment and dancers for attendees to enjoy. This is the festival's 47th celebration, and the festival promises "a full Grecian experience," per the festival's website.

For those interested in going, admission is $3 per person and children 12 and under enter for free.

WHAT: Cincinnati Panegyri Festival

WHEN: June 24, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 25, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., June 26, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: 7000 Winton Road, Cincinnati, OH 45224

Nines are Wild! Rhinegeist’s Ninth’s Anniversary Party!

Everyone loves a birthday celebration and this year, Rhinegeist Brewery is saying "yeehaw" for its ninth trip around the sun. The Over-the-Rhine based brewery is delivering all things Western themed this Saturday for those interested in celebrating its anniversary celebration. There will be a Wild West photo booth, a "specialty saloon" with select Rhinegeist beers, a bourbon bar featuring New Riff Distilling, food from Bee's Barbecue and, most importantly, a mechanical bull for attendees to test their skills on.

For those interested in rootin' and tootin' with Rhinegeist, there will also be a Pride-themed dance party that Saturday evening from 9 p.m. to close to celebrate Pride Month.

WHAT: Nines are Wild! Rhinegeist’s Ninth Anniversary Party!

WHEN: June 25, 12 p.m. to 1 a.m.

WHERE: Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

NamasDey

With all the hustle and bustle of summer, sometimes it's nice to relax, and you can do just that Saturday at Paul Brown Stadium's yoga event. The event benefits the Tidal Babe Period Supply Bank, and is co-sponsored by Kroger and Cottonelle. With beautiful weather slated for Saturday morning, you can find your inner peace on the same turf as the Bengals.

For those interested, tickets to the yoga event are $10 and can be purchased here.

WHAT: NamasDey

WHEN: June 25, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

WHERE: Paul Brown Stadium, 1 Paul Brown Stadium

Miamitown Pet Palooza

You can celebrate all your favorite furry friends this weekend at Miamitown's Pet Palooza. The two-day event will include a pet talent show, a pet adoption drive, educational lectures, food trucks, a pet psychic and more. Food vendors available will include Ramblin Roast, Craft Burger Bros., Make Mia Pizza and more. Attendees will also be able to sit in on educational lectures, including one from an animal licensed practitioner talking about healing touches for animals.

For those interested in attending, the event will have free admission.

WHAT: Miamitown Pet Palooza

WHEN: June 25, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., June 26 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: OH-128 and Ferry St., Miamitown, OH 45002

2022 Midwest Street Food Xpo

Celebrating all things food trucks, the 2022 Midwest Street Food Xpo is happening Saturday and it's sure to have something for everyone. There will be a wide variety of food trucks for attendees to fill up on, including Trolley Donuts, Mama Bear's Mac, Dine-In Hawaiian, Fat Katz Cuisine and more. Other than the food available for festival-goers, there will also be a Street Food Competition for all of the vendors. The top dish will be voted on by a panel of judges and announced on the festival's main stage. Attendees can also expect live music and entertainment throughout the day.

WHAT: 2022 Midwest Street Food Xpo

WHEN: June 25, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Bechtold Park, 4312 Sycamore Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236

Cincy Fit Fest

If yoga isn't your preferred workout method, you can still get a sweat in this weekend at the 2022 Cincy Fit Fest. The morning workout and after party is raising money and support for different local charities and individuals who promote healthy living and fitness. This year, the overall day is dedicated to Keith, a Cincy Fit coach recently diagnosed with cancer. The morning workout will be station-style and consist of a variety of fitness situations and coaching — with the goal of improving technique and training harder. Throughout the workout, there will also be silent auctions from local business, as well as light pastries and coffee.

For those interested, after the morning workout there will be an after party in the evening at Dutch's, 3378 Erie Ave., in East Hyde Park. Tickets for the morning event are $40 and you can purchase tickets for that and the evening after party here.

WHAT: Cincy Fit Fest

WHEN: June 25, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: PT Plus, 5210 Wooster Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45226

Modern Mysticism & Mimosas

Bringing astrological and subconscious energy together with mimosas, this Saturday morning event allows attendees to enliven their wardrobe and create powerful shifts within themselves. The event will have an half hour facilitated discussion around Tarot followed by a half hour discussion about the the current astrological energy patterns and how they relate to modern fashion. At the end of the event, there will be complimentary mimosas, goodie bags and personal readings from the presenters.

For those interested, tickets are $25 and attendees are asked to come with an open mind. Click here to purchase tickets.

WHAT: Modern Mysticism & Mimosas

WHEN: June 25, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Fueled Collective, 3825 Edwards Rd. Suite #103, Cincinnati, OH 45209