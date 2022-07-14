Top 9 places to don your beret and celebrate Bastille Day in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — July 14 marks Bastille day. The French holiday stands as the country's independence day and recognizes the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution.

Though we aren't in France right now, there's no reason we can't celebrate the country's freedom and all that's French in Cincinnati. Here are the top 9 places you can celebrate Bastille Day and French culture in Cincinnati:

Eat at Le bar a Boeuf

One of two restaurants under renowned chef Jean-Robert de Cavel, Le Bar a Boeuf is a French neo-bistro that compliments traditional French cuisine with a contemporary twist. Visitors can expect escargot, duck leg confit and many more French staples that are a perfect ode to celebrating Bastille Day.

Bastille Day hosted by the Alliance Francaise de Cincinnati

The Alliance Francaise de Cincinnati is hosting a Bastille Day celebration for members and non-members alike. The French cultural institution is celebrating the holiday with music, games for kids and more as attendees gather at Weller Park. The event is free for members, $5 for individual guests and $10 for non-member families. Guests are asked to bring their own food and beverages. Those that are interested can RSVP here.

Grab some macarons from Macaron Bar

Not to get theme confused with the coconut-flavored cookies macaroons, the French macaron is a sweet treat that comes in an abundance of flavors. With a light, crispy outside and then a creamy inside made of buttercream, ganache or fruity filling, macarons are sure to make your mouth water. With locations in Over-the-Rhine and Hyde Park, Macaron Bar is sure to be able to fulfill your sweet tooth for Bastille Day.

Bastille Day in Montgomery

Though not actually happening on Bastille Day as well, Montgomery is dedicating all of Saturday evening to the holiday. With two stages of live music, food vendors and more, the night is sure to be a blast. For more information about what bands are playing or what food will be offered, click here.

Have a meal at French Crust Bistro & Cafe

Known as a "little bit of Paris in the heart of Over-the-Rhine," French Crust Bistro & Cafe — the other Cincinnati eatery owned by Jean-Robert de Cavel's restaurant group — is sure to transport you overseas. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner options, the ever changing menu is sure to satisfy even the pickiest of eaters. Enjoy some espresso, a nice meal and the top it all off with an eclair or creme brulee.

Pick up some sweets from Sweet Hunter

Another place to fulfill your sweet tooth, Sweet Hunter in Mt. Lookout Square is sure to have all of your sugary desires, including macarons, crepes and more. The bakery also celebrates the creamy goodness that is Italian gelato. Visitors can come in and view what the bakery has to offer or order baked goods online. The bakery also caters desserts packaged.

Have a nice dinner at Boca

The French love fine dining and Boca is arguably at the top of fine dining options in Cincinnati. Whether you want to enjoy some Foie Gras Torchon or some Pommes Souffles or other French cuisine, Boca has you set. If fine dining is your go-to to celebrate French independence, then you can reserve your table at Boca here.

Devour some crepes at Avalance

Sweet or savory, crepes are a French treat that any food lover can get behind. Avalance Crepes + Waffles is a "dangerously delicious" new spot in Clifton, according to its website. The eatery boats a variety of both sweet and savory crepes so no matter if powdered sugar, whipped cream and chocolate or scrambled eggs, cheese and breakfast meats are your thing, Avalanche has it all for you.

Enjoy a glass of French wine... or two

Having a glass of wine is a special treat no matter if it's with your dinner or just to wind down a relax. In celebration of Bastille Day go ahead and have yourself a nice glass of Beaujolais or Sauvignon Blanc — the options are endless. There are plenty of wine bars around Cincinnati that can offer you an array of French wines, including Liberty's Bar and Bottle, LouVino, Corkopolis and many more.