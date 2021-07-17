Miamisburg u-pick lavender farm offers beautiful blooms to visitors

MIAMISBURG, Ohio — For people searching for a little taste of France a 40-minute drive from Cincinnati, look no further than a quiet, winding road in Miamisburg: Cedar Ridge Trails, a "u-pick" lavender farm.

You'll smell the blooms before you see them. The farm has 17 varieties of lavender, totaling nearly 500 plants, and a snip is all it takes to save the experience.

WCPO Staff

“We wanted to create a space for people to come and relax and enjoy time with family, friends, coworkers – and we were looking for an element to enhance that,” Cedar Ridge Trails owner Joy Pascoe said.

The farm’s employees are happy to share what they’ve learned about lavender, like how the culinary varieties can be sweet and savory.

“One of our favorites is demonstrating for people how to distill oil from lavender,” Pascoe said.

WCPO Staff

But for those just there for the views, there’s plenty to see.

The farm offers U-pick events through September. Tickets can be found here.

