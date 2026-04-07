VOA Country Music Fest releases daily lineup for single-day passes

CINCINNATI — Before releasing single-day passes Tuesday, organizers of Voices of America Country Music Festival announced the daily lineups for this year's four-day event.

While the festival had already announced its headliners, fans will now have a better picture of which artists they can see on which days Aug. 6-9.

Brad Paisley will headline the festival's first day, with Scotty McCreery, Easton Corbin and Max Geers also scheduled to perform.

Blake Whiten, Ashley Cooke, LeAnn Rimes and Lee Brice are slated to perform Friday ahead of headliner Rascal Flatts.

On Saturday, Blake Shelton is headlining with Dustin Lynch, LoCash, Aaron Watson and Blake Tyler on the lineup.

The last day of the festival features headliner Jordan Davis, as well as Tyler Hubbard, Rodney Atkins, George Birge and Greylan James.

Those lineups don't include all performers, with organizers saying more artists will be announced. However, they do give fans a peek at how each day lines up before purchasing single-day passes. Passes are available now, with a price increase scheduled for April 19.

Currently, general admission for all four days is $284.99, while single-day general admission for Thursday is $74.99 and Friday through Sunday's costs come in at $146.99. There are also VIP and Super VIP packages each day.

This year will be the festival's fourth. According to organizers, VOA Country Music Fest brought more than 100,000 people to Voices of America MetroPark in West Chester for its 2025 festivities, when headliners were Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker.

You can find additional information on performers, tickets, parking and more on the festival's website here.