MegaCorp Pavilion announces Afroman concert this May

NEWPORT, Ky. — You can hear the infamous "Lemon Pound Cake" in the flesh this summer. Rapper Afroman is celebrating his recent win in Adams County court with a concert across the river at Newport's MegaCorp Pavilion next month.

Afroman previously announced his "Freedom of Speech Tour" last month, with stops planned throughout the country. Notably, none of those concerts were in the Tri-State.

Now, the "Because I Got High" artist is coming to a venue close to home: MegaCorp Pavilion announced he'll be stopping in Newport for a concert Saturday, May 9.

Tickets are already on sale, with general admission listed at $36.27 before taxes and platinum options available.

The news comes just weeks after a jury sided with Afroman — whose legal name is Joseph Foreman — after Adams County sheriff's deputies claimed he used their likenesses without permission in the "Lemon Pound Cake" music video (and subsequent videos) after they executed a search warrant at his home in August 2022.

Watch: We spoke with Afroman after his win in Adams County court

Hear from Afroman after the verdict in his civil trial

One of the clips used in the video shows one deputy stopping during the search to look at a lemon pound cake in Afroman's kitchen.

"It made the sheriff wanna put down his gun, and cut him a slice (of what? Of what?) lemon pound cake," the song says.

WCPO spoke to the rapper after the verdict.

"I didn’t win," Afroman said. "America won. America still has freedom of speech. It’s still for the people by the people."

Throughout the trial, he stood by his claims that he was using his freedom of speech to make light — and money — of the situation.

"This whole thing is their fault," he said after the trial. "They broke into my house, put themselves on my video cameras, and into my music career. With my freedom of speech, I had the right to talk about the events going on in my life, with my family, with my friends, and with my fans."

For more information on the concert, click here.