Top things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 20-23

CINCINNATI – Break out the lederhosen, learn about the rise of guitar heroes, kick off the symphony's 2018-2019 season and prepare to have fun at warp speed with these weekend events.

The Decemberists at the Taft Theatre: The ever-popular indie pop band The Decemberists will perform songs off their eighth studio album "I'll Be Your Girl" in Cincinnati Thursday evening. The album is the first for the band with producer John Congleton. Kacy & Clayton will open for the band. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Downtown. $29.50-$75. tafttheatre.org

Henry Rollins Travel Slideshow: Former Black Flag punk rocker, photographer and speaker Henry Rollins will share stories from his travels around the world at Music Hall this Thursday. Rollins will also share photographs taken during those trips to places in the Middle East, Africa, Central Asia, South America and Antarctica. The evening event will take place in the Music Hall Ballroom. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. $30. www.cincinnatiarts.org

Marvel Universe Live!: The Queen City will rock when Marvel Comics' heroes and villains descend upon US Bank Arena this weekend. Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will clash with some of Marvel's most powerful villains during eight performances. 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. US Bank Arena, 100 Broadway St., Downtown. $20-$60. usbankarena.com

Guitar: The Instrument that Rocked the World: Speaking of rocking, the Cincinnati Museum Center's exhibit exploring the history of the guitar opens Friday. Learn about the history and evolution of the musical instrument in this fully immersive exhibition that will be in town through Jan. 6, 2019. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate. $14 adult; $12 senior; $10 children; $7 member adult; free for member child. www.cincymuseum.org

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Opening Night: Music Director Louis Langrée and the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra will begin their 2018-2019 season with music that tells stories from Dukas’ "Apprentice" to Ravel’s mythical lovers Daphnis and Chloé. Festivities continue after the CSO's performance during Après, a free after-party held in the Music Hall Ballroom. 8 p.m. Saturday. Cincinnati Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine. $15-$75. cincinnatisymphony.org

William Shatner Live: This is an event no true Trekkie will want to miss. Actor William Shatner will attend a screening of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" with fans at the Taft Theatre Saturday evening. After the screen, Shatner, best known as Capt. James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise will take the stage and share stories from the movie and iconic television series. Fans will then have the chance to ask questions during an audience-led question-and-answer session. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Downtown. $42-$153. tafttheatre.org

Ron White at Jack Casino Cincinnati: Comedian Ron White is bringing his unique brand of blue-collar humor to Jack Casino Saturday evening. White will perform two sets of his "100 Proof" tour. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Jack Casino Cincinnati, 1000 Broadway St., Downtown. $129. www.jackentertainment.com

Lord Huron at Bogart's: Popular indie band Lord Huron will perform a very special show at Bogart's Saturday evening. The all-ages show will feature performances from the Los Angeles-based band's latest album "Vide Noir." 8 p.m. Saturday. Bogart's, 2621 Vine St., Corryville. $77. www.bogarts.com

Trampled by Turtles: It's been a while since folksy Americana band Trampled by Turtles played a show in the Queen City. The band will close out the weekend with a Sunday performance at the Taft. The group is in town promoting its latest album "Life is Good on the Open Road." 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Taft Theatre, 317 E. Fifth St., Downtown. $28-$38. tafttheatre.org

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Ying Yang Twins & Lil Flip: The Turnt Up Tour with Bone Thugs-N-Harmony roll into Covington Sunday evening at the Madison Theater. The iconic hip-hop group will perform with the Ying Yang Twins and Lil Flip. 8 p.m. Sunday. Madison Theater, 730 Madison Ave., Covington. $39-$55. All ages. www.madisontheateronline.com

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati: Time sure does fly. Can you believe its already time for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati once again? The annual German-heritage street festival returns with multiple stages of live entertainment, craft beer booths, food, traditional German dancers, the Running of the Wieners and the World's Largest Chicken Dance. 5-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. Second and Third streets between Elm and Walnut streets downtown. www.oktoberfestzinzinnati.com

Top Cats Grand Opening: How many people remember going to Top Cats while attending the University of Cincinnati back in the day? A whole new generation of college students will get to make their own memories at the popular college bar after it hosts its grand opening Friday evening. Mr. Dibbs and The Animal Crackers will celebrate Top Cat's return to the UC neighborhood with live music. 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Friday. Top Cats, 2820 Vine St., Corryville. $10. 21 and over. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

CFTA Food Fest: Bring your appetite to the Cincinnati Food Truck Association's Food Fest at Summit Park this Saturday. Dozens of trucks will park in the park and dish out great eats. There will also be live music and fun throughout the day. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road, Blue Ash. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Halloween Haunt at Kings Island: This annual spooktacular event will transform Kings Island into a nightmare landscape beginning this Friday. Halloween activities include haunted mazes, outdoor scare zones, live shows and evil creatures roaming the park. The Banshee, Diamondback, Mystic Timbers and Beast will be spooking riders as well. Halloween Haunt continues each weekend through Oct. 28. Sunday's will be more kid-friendly with daytime only activities. 6 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays; 7 p.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday (11 a.m.-1 a.m. starting Sept. 29); 11 a.m.-7 p.m. no-haunt Sunday. Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason. $31.99. www.visitkingsisland.com

Fire up the Night at Coney Island: Take in one of the last and most spectacular firework displays of the season Saturday evening at Coney Island. Fire Up the Night will feature companies from Germany, France and Mexico competing in the park's annual fireworks competition. Coney's rides will open at 4 p.m. before the spectacular aerial display begins at 8:30 p.m. Rozzi's Famous Fireworks will end the evening with its own display over Lake Como. Families can also join the world's largest "empty-pool" party at 4 p.m. at Sunlite Water Adventures. 4 p.m. Saturday. Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Township. $25 per carload. coneyislandpark.com

Urban League Gala & Silent Auction: Spend a memorable evening at Duke Energy Convention Center during the 30th annual Urban League Gala & Silent Auction. The gala will feature music by pioneering funk band Zap, food, drink and style, as well as the auction. 7-11 p.m. Saturday. Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Downtown. $150 general admission. For more information visit the event Facebook page.