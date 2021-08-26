Top 9 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this weekend: Aug. 27-29

Are you ready to rock this weekend?

If so, why not kick it off by seeing Joan Jett & the Blackhearts this Friday. Or maybe you are looking for something a little more modern? Then how about Kesha and Betty Who on Sunday?

If music isn't your thing, don't worry. There's plenty more to do during these waning days of summer. Just look below.

JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS: 7:30 p.m. Friday. PNC Pavilion, 6295 Kellogg Ave., Cincinnati. $24-$145. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Joan Jett & The Blackhearts will team up with Cheap Trick for a co-headline show at PNC Pavilion. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit www.riverbend.org.

BIG BIERGARTEN EVENT: 6-11 p.m. Friday; 2-11 p.m. Saturday; noon-7 p.m. Sunday. Germania Park, 3529 W. Kemper Rd., Colerain Township. $5 per person. $10 parking. The Germania Society's Big Biergarten Experience is BACK, BIGGER and BETTER than last year. The experience is a preview for the return of the organization's signature event, OKTOBERFEST that will return in 2022. For more information visit germaniasociety.com.

ZIEGLERFEST: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. MadTree Brewing Co., 3301 Madison Rd., Oakley. Free. Summer nears its end ... which can only mean one thing in Cincinnati: Oktoberfest season is upon us. Get an early start to this year's German-themed festivities with the inaugural Zieglerfest at MadTree. The brewery will serve Oktoberfest food, Ziegler beer on draft with a commemorative stein, live music and more. So, dust off the lederhosen and get ready to have some fun. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

PILAR GRAND OPENING: 4 p.m. Saturday. Pilar, 56 E. Court St., Downtown. Free. Pilar, a new bar inspired by famed American author Ernest Hemingway will feature nine drinks named after Hemingway when it hosts its grand opening celebration this weekend. Owners Four Entertainment Group (4EG) describes its latest place as a Key West-inspired cocktail bar that its name from Hemingway’s 38-foot fishing boat. For more information about the grand opening visit www.pilarcincinnati.com.

FAST FORWARD GALA: 6-10 p.m. Saturday. Contemporary Arts Center, 44 E. Sixth St., Downtown. $150-$250. Get dressed up for the occasion and enjoy this fun, festive art auction and fundraising event to help support programming at the CAC. Food, drinks, and valet parking will be provided. Your ticket also includes admission to the gala after-party, where you can dance the night away from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information visit www.showclix.com.

URBAN FARMING FESTIVAL: 2-7 p.m. Saturday. Great Parks Nature Center at The Summit, 1580 Summit Rd., Roselawn. Free. Come explore Great Parks of Hamilton County's newest nature center during Urban Farming Festival in Roselawn. This event will feature food, drink, live music, a "mindfulness tent," hiking and demonstrations on how to incorporate sustainability practices at home. For more information visit www.greatparks.org.

1212 HOUSE PARTY: Noon-midnight Saturday. Art Academy of Cincinnati, 1212 Jackson Street, Over-the-Rhine. Free. The Art Academy of Cincinnati will unveil its new center for community impact, SITE 1212 with a 12-hour party this weekend. The celebration will include a headline performance by the Young Heirlooms and additional musical performances provided by Cincinnati Music Accelerator and Inhailer Radio. Food and drink also will be available. For more information visit www.artacademy.edu.

WHISPERING BEARD FOLK FESTIVAL: 3 p.m. Saturday to midnight Sunday. Carriage House Farm, 2872 Lawrenceburg Rd., North Bend. $10-$65. Whispering Beard is excited to invite guests to join them for the 2021 Whispering Beard Folk Festival. This year's festival will be held at Carriage House Farm that features local farm-to-table restaurants and an on-farm market with fresh produce and farm products daily. For more information go to www.whisperingbeard.com.

KESHA WITH SPECIAL GUEST BETTY WHO: 6 p.m. Sunday. PromoWest Pavilion at Ovation, 101 W. Fourth St., Newport. $44.50-$85. Kesha will perform with special guest Betty Who during PromoWest Pavilion's inaugural show. Just a reminder, PromoWest is requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to enter the facility for this outdoor show. For more information visit promowestlive.com.