Pilar, Key West-inspired bar opening this weekend

CINCINNATI — A new bar inspired by famed American author Ernest Hemingway will host a grand opening celebration at 4 p.m. this weekend.

Pilar, described by its owners Four Entertainment Group (4EG) as a Key West-inspired cocktail bar, takes its name from Hemingway’s 38-foot fishing boat.

When the bar opens at 56 E. Court St., it will serve beer, wines and tropical cocktails, 4EG stated in a press release. Those craft cocktails, nine in all, will take their names from Hemingway’s novels and short stories.

Pilar also will further play on the theme of Hemingway’s south Florida home with nautical artwork, tropical plants, and a rendition of the fishing boat attached to the ceiling.

Pilar is the latest venue to open on a reimagined Court Street inside a building leased from Cincinnati Center City Development Corp (3CDC).

For more information about the bar visit, www.pilarcincinnati.com.