Top 9 haunted attractions to visit around the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Spooky, scary and sure to send bone-chilling shivers down your spine, haunted attractions are one of the best parts of October. The Tri-State has tons of attractions to visit including haunted houses, hayrides, amusement parks and more. Here are the top 9 haunted attractions you should visit before spooky season is over:

The Dent Schoolhouse

Ranked one of the best haunted houses in the country, The Dent Schoolhouse is guaranteed to make you scream. An old schoolhouse, the lore of the haunted attraction is that a janitor killed dozens of children at the school and buried their remains in the basement. Now, he haunts the schoolhouse's halls.

Dent Schoolhouse is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Ticket prices range, and there are fast pass and front-of-line options. Click here for more info.

Kings Island's Halloween Haunt

Roller coasters aren't the only things conjuring up screams at Kings Island this October. Kings Island's Halloween Haunt has multiple different attractions around Halloween Haunt, including scare zones, mazes, shows and event amusement rides turned into scary adventures. The haunted attractions begin at 6 p.m. and run until midnight.

Tickets are $50 online and $89.99 at the gate. You can purchase online tickets here.

USS Nightmare

Celebrating its 30th season, the USS Nightmare lets those who dare step upon the William S. Mitchell. The attractions offer two decks of horror and more than 30 minutes of scares with each tour. Around 15% of the USS Nightmare's attendees "jump ship" and don't make it to the end.

The haunted ship offers multiple different types of excursions, including the Captain's Extreme Tour where cast and crew can touch you, separate you from your group and more.

Click here for more information about the USS Nightmare's tours and ticket prices.

Brimstone Haunt

Featuring five different attractions with varying intensity levels, Brimstone Haunt is serving up spine-tingling thrills every Friday and Saturday in October. The different attractions you can partake in include the Forgotten Forest (level 4/5), Psychosis (level 5/5), Dead Shot Paintball (level 1/5) and more.

Ticket prices range for each attraction from $7 to $18 and can be purchased here.

Sandyland Acres

"Bringing 17 years of fear in your face," Sandyland Acres' Haunted Hayride is sure to bring chills and thrills. During the hayride, attendees can expect creatures and figures hidden among the crops, including zombies, backwoodsmen, clowns and even familiar faces like Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface. There's also a haunted barn that thrill-seekers can journey into.

For those interested, tickets are $15 for the hayride, $12 for the haunted barn or $25 for both. The attraction is cash only as well.

All Hallows Eve's Terror Town

Flashing back in time to the 19th century, All Hallows' Eve's Terror Town combines an Old West Town with a horror-filled trail. If you're brave enough to trek along the trail, you'll be immersed in a cult that was run out of the town as the "lines of this world and another blur."

Terror Town also offers a more horrifying, enhanced horror experience. You can test your nerves by purchasing a gold or red band. Gold bands offer an elevated experience to guests of all ages who want the blood ... without the touching and torture. Red bracelets are for guests 18 and older who dare can expect to leave drenched in blood, locked in an asylum cell or buried alive.

Tickets for Terror Town range from $30 to $40 with tax and can be purchased here.

Mt. Healthy Haunted Hall

Mt. Healthy Haunted Hall allows those strong-willed enough to venture into the Voyage of Fear. The haunted attraction began in 1990 and features more than 20 scare scenes. The haunted house runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can venture into the house's horror depths from 8-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7-9 p.m. on Sunday.

Entry into the haunted attraction is cash only and $12, and if you bring a canned good donation you'll get $2 off your ticket. You can also purchase a fast pass for $18.

Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride

Home of the fire-breathing semis, Wilmington Haunted Hollow Ride sees unsuspecting attendees on a haunted bus ride through a forest fill with monsters, madness and mayhem. There are also three other horror attractions to venture through, including the Eville Asylum, Slaughter Hotel and Terror in the Dark.

General admission to all four attractions is $40, and there is also a $60 VIP speed pass. To just partake in the Haunted Hollow Ride is $25. Tickets are also cash only.

Heritage Village Haunted Village

A family-friendly option for a "haunted" attraction, Heritage Village's Haunted Village is perfect for a spooky October night. Attendees can explore the village filled with ghosts, witches and fortune tellers. There is also balloon art, games, a creepy critter zoo and more.

For those interested in attending the slight fright, tickets are $10. Heritage Village museum members and children under two are free. Tickets can be purchased at the village's entrance.

