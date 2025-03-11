Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&E

Actions

Snoop Dogg to perform at Great American Ball Park following a Reds game this summer

26 years after releasing 'Gin and Juice' Snoop Dogg unveils own 'laid-back' gin
Invision
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Snoop Dogg arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story" at the Writers Guild Theater on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
26 years after releasing 'Gin and Juice' Snoop Dogg unveils own 'laid-back' gin
Posted

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced on Tuesday that Snoop Dogg will take the stage for a post-game concert at Great American Ball Park this summer.

The concert will be on Monday, Aug. 11, and will feature a full-length Snoop Dogg set following the Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies game.

The Reds said in a news release that Snoop will bring his signature mix of West Coast hip-hop and perform a selection of his greatest hits.

Anyone with a ticket to the game can stay for the post-game concert.

Fans who want an up-close view of the concert from the field can purchase a special Snoop Dogg Pit Field package at reds.com/Snoop.

Reds vs. Philadelphia Phillies game starts at 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money