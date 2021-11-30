Pandemic, supply chain issues lead to Bunbury Festival cancelation

CINCINNATI — The Bunbury Music Festival is canceling its 2022 event, the second straight year the Cincinnati riverfront music festival has canceled.

The festival made the announcement on its official Twitter account Tuesday.

The festival cited a number of issues for canceling the festival, from the pandemic and supply chain issues to staffing and booking acts.

"Due to a variety of circumstances (and) complications resulting from the pandemic these last two years, it has been very difficult to get a small music festival off the ground," the tweet said. "As a result we are regretfully canceling Bunbury for 2022. We are hopeful that we'll be able to get Bunbury up and dancing again, but at the time we are afraid we are unable to bring you the festival you deserve."

Launched in 2012, the Bunbury Music Festival took place at Sawyer Point Park and Yeatman's Cove off the Ohio River.

The festival was purchased by PromoWest Productions in 2014.

The 2020 show was a virtual event featuring Twenty One Pilots, The Avett Brothers and Angels and Airwaves. The 2021 show was canceled due to the pandemic. Past events have included Jane's Addiction, Weezer, The National, Fall Out Boy, The Black Keys, The Killers, Muse, Ice Cube and Greta Van Fleet.