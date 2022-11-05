OutReels brings LGBTQ films, directors to Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI — OutReels, Cincinnati's LGBTQ-specific film festival, returns this weekend for its 11th year at the Warsaw Federal Incline Theater in East Price Hill.

The three-day festival features 16 films from several countries - including several blocks of short films, full-length documentaries, and features. It grows in popularity each year.

"For so long, we didn't really see ourselves on film," said festival director David Wolff. "Growing up, at my age, you didn't really see yourself on the screen. This gives people a chance to realize 'I'm not the only one' ... and to celebrate our community."

OutReels kicked off Friday evening with a documentary about the couple whose love story is intertwined with one of the country's most popular gay bars, Chicago's Sidetrack.

"Art & Pep" celebrates the love story of its namesakes and the important place the bar holds as a gathering place, a place for activism, and more. The couple were present for a Q&A on Friday.

OutReels also honored a Cincinnati couple whose success mirrors the couple. JC Diaz and Nigel Cotterill owned and operated Below Zero Lounge on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine until they closed it in April.

"Nigel and JC owned and closed this year so they could retire, semi-retire," said Wolff. "But it was the same thing in Cincinnati, it was a place to gather for the community. They raised funds for tons of organizations - gay and straight."

The festival's focus is on LGBTQ stories, issues, and characters but its audiences are diverse. It's designed to be that way.

"I think a lot of stories are universal," Wolff said. "Most of the stories are about love, family, wanting to fit in, belonging."

Other weekend highlights include a Spanish musical comedy-thriller "The Phantom of the Sauna," featuring the vocal coach from Spain's Got Talent. "The Butterfly Queen" is a coming-of-age story featuring lesbian characters. "This is Jessica" is a documentary about transgender advocate Jessica Bair and her struggle to remain in her Mormon faith.

Tickets and times for this weekend's festival can be found on the OutReels Cincinnati website.