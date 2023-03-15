Love Island USA casting Cincinnati singles for upcoming season

CINCINNATI — Want to spend all summer hanging by the pool looking for love? Love Island USA might be for you. The dating competition show is casting singles from Cincinnati for its upcoming season on Peacock.

For those who haven't seen the show or its forefathers in the UK and Australia, Love Island focuses on a group of singles living together in a secluded villa. The "islanders" couple up, play games and have the chance to "recouple" with new singles throughout the summer. One couple will be selected by viewers as the season's winner, receiving a $100,000 cash prize.

The Queen City already had a resident on the show's first Peacock season. Jeff Christian Jr. entered the villa as a "bombshell" last July, staying until Day 31 of the 32-day season. Springfield native Jesse Bray was also an islander, placing in third.

"The Love Island USA casting team is searching for relatable people who represent all parts of the country, from big cities to small towns," the show said in a release. "The team is looking for down-to-earth, charismatic ‘singles-next-door’ who may have never considered going on a dating show before but are open to giving it a shot."

Applicants must be 18 or older. Filming will likely take place between June and August. To apply, click here.

