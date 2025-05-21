Taste of Cincinnati 2025: Everything you need to know, road closures, parking

Taste of Cincinnati is celebrating its 46th year this weekend, and the food festival is bringing dozens of food vendors, entertainment and more to downtown.

Taking place Memorial Day weekend, the annual festival is once again returning to Fifth Street, between Main Street and the on-ramps to I-71 and Columbia Parkway.

Here's when the 2025 festival takes place:



Saturday, May 24 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 25 — 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, May 26 — 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The free, three-day food festival will feature dozens of restaurants, food trucks and Findlay Market pop-ups, including Alfio's Buon Cibo, Sweets & Meats BBQ, Eliza Jane's Bakeshop, Ramblin' Roast Coffee, Buffalo's Best and many more. Several of the restaurants were also awarded "Best of Taste" titles ahead of the festival.

For a full list of participating restaurants, food trucks and Findlay Market businesses, click here.

Outside of food, Taste of Cincinnati will also feature three days of entertainment on three different stages. Some bands and performers festivalgoers can expect to see include The Reckoneers, Hydrophonics, Jess Lamb, Michelle Robinson Band, and more.

The food festival is expected to bring thousands of people to the downtown area, which means there are sure to be parking frustrations, road closures and more.

Here's all the logistics you need to enjoy Taste of Cincinnati's 2025 festival:

Road Closures

Road closures begin Wednesday, May 21, at 6 p.m., and they are expected to reopen Tuesday, May 27, at 5 p.m. unless otherwise noted.



Fifth Street — closed between Walnut Street and Columbia Parkway (Will reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, May 27)

Columbia Parkway — closed between downtown and the Sixth Street ramp

Sycamore Street — closed between Sixth Street and Fourth Street (access maintained to garages)

Broadway Street — closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

Broadway Street — converted to a temporary two-way traffic pattern between Seventh Street and Sixth Street

Sentinel Street — closed

Lawrence Street — closed

A detour will be marked directing motorists to northbound I-71 and I-471. Drivers are asked to use caution around the festival site and to use alternate routes if possible.

Getting to the festival

Due to road closures, getting to Taste of Cincinnati may seem like a hassle, but there are still various routes to use depending on the direction you're coming from.



From the north (I-75 and I-74) — I-75 South to the Fifth Street exit, straight ahead to the festival site

From the northeast (I-71) — I-71 South to the Reading Road exit. Keep left for Gilbert Avenue, which becomes Eighth Street. The festival is then three blocks to your left/south

From the south (I-75 and I-71) — North across the Ohio River to Cincinnati; Use Fifth Street exit, straight ahead to the festival site

From the southeast (I-471) — North across Ohio River to Cincinnati to US-50 West, exit at Third Street. The festival is two blocks north

From Columbia Parkway (US-50) westbound — Use Third or Sixth Street exits to access the festival. If exiting from Third Street, the event is two blocks to the right/north. If exiting from Sixth Street, the festival is one block to the left/south

Parking

Festivalgoers have multiple garage and parking lot options near Taste of Cincinnati, including options on Third, Fourth and Sixth streets. There are also options further away from the festival location, south at The Banks or further north into Over-the-Rhine.

For those who have to park further away from the festival, Cincinnati's streetcar will be operating throughout the weekend. To view the streetcar's route, stops and hours, click here. You can also click here to download the Transit app, which gives real-time locations for the streetcar.

For more information about Taste of Cincinnati 2025, click here.