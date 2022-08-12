Watch Now
Northside Back-to-School Community Event event to take place this weekend

Kristen Swilley talks to Latisha Owens and Gillian Pratt about the Northside Back-To-School Community Event on Saturday, August 13.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Aug 12, 2022
CINCINNATI — Guiding Light Mentoring and Chase Elementary School are partnering to host the Northside Back-to-School Event.

The event, which is take place Saturday, Aug. 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., aims at providing more than 450 families with items for the upcoming school year. Families can expect to find backpacks with school supplies, personal hygiene items, haircuts, uniforms, literacy kits and more.

Other than the back-to-school items, there will be other festivities at the event. Attendees can expect free food, games, entertainment and other fun for families.

Organizations such as United Way of Greater Cincinnati, the Cincinnati Fire Department, Cincy Smiles, TriHealth Mobile Mammography Van and many others are participating.

The event — which is held at Chase Elementary School — is free for all, and parking is available at the school.

