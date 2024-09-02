Iconic horror film actors will be in Cincinnati for HorrorHound Weekend in September

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The creators and actors behind iconic horror films like “Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Scream” will be terrorizing locals this month at HorrorHound Weekend.

It takes place Sept. 13-15 at the Sharonville Convention Center.

Organized by the magazine HorrorHound, the event is celebrating its 15th anniversary.

A headlining guest of the convention is Robert Englund, the actor behind “Nightmare on Elm Street” character Freddy Krueger. Englund played Krueger from the original film in 1984 through 2003′s “Freddy vs. Jason.” He also made cameo appearances as the dream-stalking villain in “The Simpsons” and “Mortal Kombat.”

Other veteran guests include comic book writer and filmmaker Kevin Smith, comedian Jason Lee, “Scream” star Skeet Ulrich, “The X-Files” actor Mitch Pileggi and more. The convention will also host rising stars of the genre like “Abigail” actors Kathryn Newton and Melissa Barrera.

These celebrities will be available for photo opportunities with guests. Each session has limited availability and reservations can be made online.

HorrorHound will also have a number of activities for attendees including Q-and-A panels, script readings, karaoke, a film festival and more.

A horror-themed concert will take place at 8 p.m. Sept. 14. A number of acts will play at the event, headlined by John Crist and Zombeast. “Night Terrors After Hours Concert” is sponsored by Cincinnati haunted house the Dent Schoolhouse.

A full schedule of events can be found online.

Attendees can find vendor booths at the convention selling toys, art, T-shirts and more. Tattoo artists can also be booked for anyone wanting a new tattoo on the show floor.

Cosplay is encouraged at the event, however HorrorHound notes that weapons are not allowed at the venue. All replica weapons must be inspected before entry.

Tickets for this event start at $25 and can be bought online or in-person. Multi-day passes can be purchased at discount.