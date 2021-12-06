Cincinnati SantaCon returns Dec. 11

CINCINNATI — Read to bring and be merry? The 13th annual Cincinnati SantaCon pub crawl is Saturday, Dec. 11.

More than 10,000 Santas are expected to participate in this year's event, which is expanding to Newport on the Levee. Santas can travel through downtown Cincinnati, Mt. Adams, Covington and more from noon to midnight. All venues will be announced on Cincinnati SantaCon's website Friday, Dec. 10.

The pub crawl, which raises money for The Cure Starts Now, costs $15 and provides access to participating venues, snack and drink specials.

Participating Santas can register online and pick up their wristbands Dec. 11 at Hard Rock Cincinnati Casino from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Rosedale OTR, Mac's Pizza Pub and Moerlein Lager House from noon to 5 p.m.

At each location, Santas will sing songs, enjoy specials and spread cheer — just remember not to drink and drive your sleigh. Lyrics to songs Santas are planning to sing can be found here.

For more information, visit Cincinnati SantaCon's website.

RELATED: Top holiday attractions around the Tri-State bringing the cheer for 2021

RELATED: The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market returns to in-person this year