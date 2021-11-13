The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market returns to in-person this year

CINCINNATI — The Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market is back in person this weekend after going virtual last year due to COVID-19.

Venita Allen, who owns skincare business lahVdah, has held a booth for 18 years. She’s one of more than 300 vendors taking part this year. Many are local to the Tri-State.

“I went from one small spot to eight big spots,” she said. “Holiday Market kind of put me on the map as people taking me serious as a stay-at-home small business that ended up opening a brick-and-mortar. I would have never had the customer base had I not got my start here.”

Losing the in-person show last year left its mark on vendors.

“We were all just devastated, because this is a huge, it's a big part of our annual holiday business, which for a retail store, the holidays are like 75% of what you do all year,” said Debra Campbell, co-owner of Fleurish Home.

Vendors said it’s about more than making sales.

“You do form this, like, family relationship with the vendors and the customers that come and it just means so much,” said Sarah Cox, who owns local woodworking company Rustic Grains.

The event is being held at the Duke Energy Convention Center from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14. General admission tickets start at $8 when purchased online. Children (ages 12 and under) can enter for free.

“They build up to this all year long,” said Kelly Scott, assistant show manager. “They're restocked, they're ready to go. But it's one of their biggest events of the year.”

You can buy tickets here.

