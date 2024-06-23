Cincinnati expo teaches runners how to beat the heat, stay safe

CINCINNATI — The Queen City is in the midst of its first heatwave of summer, and those temperatures are just to creep back in throughout the rest of the season.

So what does that mean for runners? This years Ultimate Race Expo is offering resources to any runner and walker. The expo is taking place from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at MadTree Brewing.

“Expect that you’ll be working harder just from the get go because of the heat,” said Dr. Sarah Crawford, founder of Anchor Wellness.

Her team is part of the 2024 Ultimate Race Expo to make sure every runner knows they have a community behind them and also to share everything they need to know when running during the hotter months.

Tips for running in the heat:



Plan accordingly and your routes — look for some shade

Run before it gets too hot — before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.

Wear light-colored clothes

Hydrate before and after — electrolytes are key

Pay close attention to your body temperature

“First is really just plan accordingly. Goal would really be to run before it gets too hot or in the evening — usually before 8 a.m. or after 8 p.m.,” Crawford said.

She said that it’s important to plan your routes and hydrate at a steady pace before and after a run. At the expo a panel is sharing tips and trick on the dos and don’t's when it comes to staying safe in the heat.

“There’s going to be lots of programming… just a great way to connect with local running events and groups we have here in Cincinnati,” Activation leader Lexi McCoy said.

A fashion show, she said, running gear giveaways, yoga and so much more are all at the expo. For more information visit this website.