2024 Flying Pig Marathon: Jason Sayler defends title, Olivia Anger has first-ever win

CINCINNATI — The 2024 Flying Pig Marathon saw thousands cross the Finish Swine on Sunday.

Runners dealt with sun and humidity while running their 26.2 miles versus the torrential rain, flooding and delays experienced last year. On Saturday, the 5K and other smaller races experienced short delays due to inclement weather as well.

The entire Flying Pig Marathon Weekend saw a total of 39,245 participants across the 10 different races. The marathon itself, which first happened in 1999 and is regarded as one of the top marathons in the nation, had a total of 4,994 runners. That number was down almost 1,000 runners from the 2023 total of 5,843.

While the marathon, half marathon, 4-person relay and 10K all saw fewer runners in 2024, the shorter races, such as the 5K, the Fifty West Mile and Flying Piglet, saw an increase in participants.

Jason Sayler defended his marathon title, running the 2024 race in 2:26:01. Sayler, 33, also beat his 2023 time of 2:27:10. The Tipp City native's personal record for a marathon is 2:17:19.

"It's always hard to defend your title, and it was really emotional for me," Sayler told WCPO 9. "It was a big redemption race for me. I ran at the Olympic trials and I had a DNF, I did not finish. So I questioned myself and I questioned my ability. I struggled over these past 12 months wondering if I still have it. I still have it."

Following Sayler, was Adam Buecler in second place — who finished just 52 seconds after Sayler — and Jack Randall in third place. Randall won the Flying Pig in 2017 and again in 2019. He finished third in the 2023 race as well.

Men's:



Jason Sayler — 2:26:01

Adam Buecler — 2:26:53

Jack Randall — 2:27:34

For the first time ever, 26-year-old Olivia Anger won the women's title in the marathon. Anger, who's from Bellbrook, Ohio, ran the marathon in 2:43:23.

"I've never once ran a marathon that has so much crowd support, so much support from the whole" Anger said. "So just the fans out here in Cincinnati really propelled me forward the whole time and motivated me to keep going despite the heat and the hills."

Anger told WCPO 9 she was "a bit delirious" crossing the finish line because she experienced a bit of heat stroke.

"But it felt amazing to get the win in front of my friends in Cincinnati," Anger said.

Brooke Wildermuth followed Anger placing second, with Sydney Hayden placing third. Caitlin Keen, the 2023 winner who finished in 2:45:34, was not attempting to defend her title.

Women's



Olivia Anger — 2:43:23

Brooke Wildermuth — 2:51:41

Sydney Hayden — 2:59:32

For a full list of the winners throughout Flying Pig Weekend, click here.