OSHA opens investigation after employee dies in 'serious incident' at Highland County plant

LEESBURG, Ohio — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation after an employee died at a Highland County facility on Thursday.

In a statement, Luminex President Michael Callahan said a "serious incident occurred" at their Candle-Lite plant in Leesburg, "which tragically resulted in the loss of a member of our team."

While Callahan did not provide additional details about the incident, he said emergency crews responded to the site "immediately," and the company is working with OSHA and other authorities amid their investigation.

"Our focus remains on supporting our employees and extending our deepest condolences to the individual’s family during this difficult time," Callahan said. "Out of respect for the family and the integrity of the investigation, we are not sharing additional details at this time."

OSHA confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been opened. Officials will have six months to complete it, during which no additional information will be provided.

Neither Luminex nor OSHA named the employee who died.