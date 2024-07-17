Skyline Chili voted 'Best Regional Fast Food' in US, according to new poll

CINCINNATI — The people have spoken — Skyline Chili has been named the "Best Regional Fast Food" in the U.S.

While we already knew this, the beloved Cincinnati-chili staple acquired the title via USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice 2024.

The poll obviously highlighted Skyline's chili options, but also called out the other menu offers the eatery offers. The chain is now offering breakfast items at multiple locations, as well.

"While you'll certainly find its namesake on the menu — a meat-based sauce served over a plate of spaghetti topped with tons of cheddar cheese — they also serve hot dogs, salads, wraps, burritos and chili bowls," USA Today wrote.

Skyline's few vegetarian-specific items also received a shout out.

Cincinnati's beloved restaurant chain, which first opened 75 years ago, topped the list, beating out other well-known chains such as In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger. After all, Skyline doesn't need to have a "not-so-secret" menu to bring customers in.

Here is the full list of USA Today's 10Best Regional Fast Food Chains:



Skyline Chili Biscuitville Dick's Drive-In Z-Burger Lion's Choice Hattie B's Hot Chicken Taco Cabana In-N-Out Burger Whataburger Schoop's Hamburgers

USA Today said 10Best's travel editors and a panel of fast food enthusiasts nominated their top regional fast food picks, which was then narrowed down by 10Best editors. The final set of nominees is then voted on by readers.

