Neighborhood bar, pizza joint in Northern Kentucky announces opening date

DAYTON, Ky. — A new neighborhood bar and pizza joint in Dayton, Kentucky, has announced its official opening date.

Wayfarer Tavern is set to open in the historic Burton Building, located at 635 6th Avenue, on Tuesday, Jan. 28. The Burton Building, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, has also been home to a number or businesses, including Dayton City Hill, a movie theater, a former Kroger store and more.

The bar and pizza restaurant is being helmed by restaurant industry veteran and Northern Kentucky native Mike Dew, who is a longtime partner in the Lang Thang Group that owns Pho Lang Thang, Quan Hapa and The Hi-Mark.

Wayfarer's pizza is a blend of East Coast thin and crispy-bar style pizza with a Detroit-style caramelized cheese edge. Dew developed his pizza style over years of dough testing, recipe refinement and pizza exploration in places like Los Angeles, Italy, Philadelphia and more. He then continued his pizza exploration with a pop-up at Over-the-Rhine's Pho Lang Thang before other future pop-ups.

The restaurant's menu — helmed by Dew, chef Mark Knight and sous chef Jessie Hensley — currently features multiple types of pizza, including the "Pickle Power," with confit garlic cream white sauce, pickles, onions, 3-cheese blend, fresh dill, chives, house-made ranch and potato chips. Guests will also be able to enjoy salads and snacks, such as garlic cheese stix, mortadella tonnato and chicken liver pate.

Provided by Wayfarer Tavern

Wayfarer also has a custom-built bar within it, fitted with a wide beer selection, wine list and specialty cocktails made with housemade syrups and fresh ingredients.

“The mission of Wayfarer Tavern is to bring a top-quality and unique dining environment to Dayton, Kentucky that deepens human connection, embraces shared experiences, and inspires emotion," Dew said in a press release. "Our pizza is the vehicle for creating these experiences.”

When Wayfarer Tavern was first announced in 2024, Dew said he wanted the restaurant and bar to be known as "a third place for all occasions," whether that be gathering with friends, enjoying pizza or unwinding.

Wayfarer Tavern will be open Monday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

You can click here to make reservations.