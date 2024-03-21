Mountain Dew teases chance for free drink with Cincinnati chili amid uproar over Skyline's switch to Coke

CINCINNATI — The DEW-pocalypse is upon us.

Thousands of Mountain Dew fans have signed a Change.org petition to keep their favorite drink at their favorite restaurant after Skyline announced a switch to Coca-Cola products.

Skyline on Monday announced it would no longer be serving Pepsi products, including Mountain Dew, at its locations across the country. Instead, the Cincinnati-based chain said they would carry Mello Yello.

That wasn't good enough for the Mountain Dew lovers.

"For many of us in Cincinnati, OH, a meal at Skyline is not complete without a refreshing Mountain Dew," the petition states.

As of Wednesday night, the petition has more than 3,700 signatures with fans imploring Skyline to "let our voices be heard."

"Literally can't imagine having a three-way without Mountain Dew," one comment says.

"Mountain Dew and Sykline is like peanut butter and jelly," another says. "This is a catastrophe."

The good news for these fans is it seems Mountain Dew is aware of their support. "The Office" star Brian Baumgarter, whose scene dropping chili is one of the show's most iconic moments, posted on social media that Mountain Dew fans will have an opportunity later this week to get a free drink with the purchase of "any chili, anywhere in Cincinnati."

"I have been closely following the breaking Cincinnati-style chili news over the last day or so, and I am here to tell you there is no cause for concern," Baumgarter said. "I repeat, there is no chiligate."

A spokesperson said they can't release any additional information right now, but it appears Mountain Dew might be able to help their biggest fans out. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.