Hanover Winery in Butler County to close after more than 15 years

Katie Cepero/WCPO
HAMILTON, Ohio — A longtime winery in Butler County announced it will be permanently closing this spring as its owners retire.

Hanover Winery, located on Morman Road in Hanover Township , announced Tuesday that it will close Saturday, March 21.

"As we transition into retirement, we have made the difficult decision to close the Hanover Winery property and tasting room," the winery's owners, Eddie and Elizabeth McDonald, announced on social media.

The McDonalds said that until March 21, the winery will remain open on Saturdays from 1-8 p.m. During this time, the winery will also continue to supply retail partners with Hanover wines.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to each of you for your support over the past 16+ years," the owners wrote on social media. "It has truly been our pleasure to serve you and share in so many wonderful memories together."

Hanover Winery first opened in 2009 as Butler County's only winery, according to its website. Throughout the years, Hanover has expanded and offered wine, wood-fired pizzas, flatbreads, charcuterie boxes and more at the winery.

In terms of wines, Hanover handcrafted, produced and bottled dozens of wines, ranging from dessert to dry types, at the Butler County winery. According to the winery's website, Hanover's wines, including its Ohio Apple, Black Dahlia, Hanover Red, Pinot Grigio and others, also won multiple international and Ohio awards.

