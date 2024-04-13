Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns with three-course meals from more than 50 restaurants

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back with meals from more than 50 restaurants in the area.

The biannual restaurant week, which takes places Monday, April 15 through Sunday, April 21, is offering $26, $36 and $46 three-course meals, with cuisines varying from Asian to steakhouses, Italian, barbecue and more. For each meal eaten during the week, $1 will also be donated to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Some participating restaurants including LouVino, The Green Line, Rich's Proper Food & Drink, Cowboy Sally's and Bakersfield, among many others.

Restaurant week is also sponsored by Maker's Mark and MadTree. Select participating restaurants also have cocktail and beer specials alongside their food offerings.

For those wanted to get even more out of restaurant week, there is an app where participants can track where they've eaten. App users also earn points for checking into restaurants, and the top 10 point earners will be entered to win a grand prize. Those that check in at three restaurants will be entered to win a second grand prize. You can click here to download the app.

Here is the full list of restaurants participating in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week:

