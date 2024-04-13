Watch Now
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns with three-course meals from more than 50 restaurants

Restaurants are offering meals for $26, $36 or $46
More than 50 restaurants are participating in the spring 2024 Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week, including the Shires Rooftop.
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-13 13:30:01-04

Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week is back with meals from more than 50 restaurants in the area.

The biannual restaurant week, which takes places Monday, April 15 through Sunday, April 21, is offering $26, $36 and $46 three-course meals, with cuisines varying from Asian to steakhouses, Italian, barbecue and more. For each meal eaten during the week, $1 will also be donated to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Some participating restaurants including LouVino, The Green Line, Rich's Proper Food & Drink, Cowboy Sally's and Bakersfield, among many others.

Restaurant week is also sponsored by Maker's Mark and MadTree. Select participating restaurants also have cocktail and beer specials alongside their food offerings.

For those wanted to get even more out of restaurant week, there is an app where participants can track where they've eaten. App users also earn points for checking into restaurants, and the top 10 point earners will be entered to win a grand prize. Those that check in at three restaurants will be entered to win a second grand prize. You can click here to download the app.

Here is the full list of restaurants participating in Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week:

  • 20 Brix
  • Agave & Rye
  • Alcove by MadTree Brewing
  • Bakersfield
  • Baru
  • BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
  • The Brown Dog Cafe
  • Bru Burger Bar
  • Butcher & Barrel
  • Chart House
  • Che
  • Court Street Kitchen
  • Cowboy Sally's
  • deSha's American Tavern
  • Eddie Merlot's
  • Eighteen
  • Embers
  • Gilligan's on the Green
  • Golden Lamb
  • Gyu-Kaku
  • Ivory House
  • Jag's Steak & Seafood
  • Kona Grill
  • Krueger's Tavern
  • Libby's Southern Comfort
  • Livery
  • LouVino
  • Matt the Miller's Tavern
  • Metropole
  • Nicholson's
  • Nicola's
  • Opal Rooftop Restaurant & Bar
  • Overlook Kitchen & Bar
  • Primavista
  • Prime
  • Primo Italian Steakhouse
  • Rich's Proper Food & Drink
  • Ripple Wine Bar
  • Rusk Kitchen & Bar
  • Shires Rooftop
  • Son of a Butcher Steakhouse
  • Somm Wine Bar
  • Stonecreek Dining Company
  • Street City Urban Gourmet
  • Taste of Belgium
  • The Capital Grille
  • The Green Line Kitchen & Cocktails
  • Melting Pot
  • The Pub
  • Trio
  • Unexpected Burgers & Bourbon
  • Via Vite
  • W Bar + Bistro
