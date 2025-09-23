Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns with 3-course menu specials at dozens of restaurants

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week has returned to the Tri-State area this month with various three-course menu specials at dozens of participating restaurants.

The food deal week kicked off Monday, Sept. 22, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 28.

Guests can enjoy $26, $36, $46 and $56 menu specials at a variety of different restaurant styles, whether you want a nice fine dining experience or just want to experience a new restaurant.

Those interested in dining at any of the participating restaurants are encouraged to make reservations because tables throughout the week are expected to fill up fast.

Diners will be able to enjoy menu items like seared salmon at MadTree Alcove, a tomahawk pork chop at Ivory House, pesto penna pasta at The Green Line Kitchen, duck soup dumplings at Youyu and many more dishes. Several restaurants also have specialty drinks with Maker's Mark whiskey, such as W Bar + Bistro's raspberry mule, The Brown Dog Cafe's bourbon smash, Eddie Merlot's burnt orange Manhattan and others.

Here are the participating restaurants:



1931 Netherland Plaza

Agave and Rye

Alcove by MadTree Brewing

Artemis Mediterranean Bistro

Bakersfield

Baru

Benihana

BrewRiver Creole Kitchen

The Brown Dog Cafe

Bru Burger Bar

Butcher and Barrel

Cap City

Chart House

Che

Condado Tacos & Tequila

Coppin's

Council Oak

Cowboy Sally's

deSha's

E+O Kitchen

Eddie Merlot's

Eighteen

Embers

Five Kitchen + Bar

Frosthaus

Greyhound Tavern

Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ

Hawkers Alley

Ivory House

Jag's Steak and Seafood

Le Bar A Boeuf

Kona Grill

Krueger's Tavern

Lalo Chino Latino

Libby's Southern Comfort

Livery

LouVino

Mackenzie River Pizza Grill Pub

MadTree Parks & Rec

MadTree Brewing

Marigold

Mash + Oak

McCormick & Schmick's

Metropole

Montgomery Inn

MTM Tavern Steakhouse

Nada

Neko Sushi

Nicholson's Fine Food & Whiskey

Nicola's

Noche by Alfio's Buon Cibo

Pennyflower

Primavista

Prime

Ripple Wine Bar

Sacred Beast

Seasons 52

Shires Rooftop

Son of a Butcher Steakhouse

Sorrento's

Stone Creek Dining Company

Subito

The Capital Grille

The Davidson

The Eagle

Golden Lamb

The Green Line Kitchen & Cocktails

Melting Pot

The Social House

Trecento

Trio

Trivia Turkish Kitchen

Via Vite Ristorante

Vintage On Race

W Bar + Bistro

Youyu

You can click here to see each restaurant's specific menus.