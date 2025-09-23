Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns with 3-course menu specials at dozens of restaurants

CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week has returned to the Tri-State area this month with various three-course menu specials at dozens of participating restaurants.
The food deal week kicked off Monday, Sept. 22, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 28.
Guests can enjoy $26, $36, $46 and $56 menu specials at a variety of different restaurant styles, whether you want a nice fine dining experience or just want to experience a new restaurant.
Those interested in dining at any of the participating restaurants are encouraged to make reservations because tables throughout the week are expected to fill up fast.
Diners will be able to enjoy menu items like seared salmon at MadTree Alcove, a tomahawk pork chop at Ivory House, pesto penna pasta at The Green Line Kitchen, duck soup dumplings at Youyu and many more dishes. Several restaurants also have specialty drinks with Maker's Mark whiskey, such as W Bar + Bistro's raspberry mule, The Brown Dog Cafe's bourbon smash, Eddie Merlot's burnt orange Manhattan and others.
Here are the participating restaurants:
- 1931 Netherland Plaza
- Agave and Rye
- Alcove by MadTree Brewing
- Artemis Mediterranean Bistro
- Bakersfield
- Baru
- Benihana
- BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
- The Brown Dog Cafe
- Bru Burger Bar
- Butcher and Barrel
- Cap City
- Chart House
- Che
- Condado Tacos & Tequila
- Coppin's
- Council Oak
- Cowboy Sally's
- deSha's
- E+O Kitchen
- Eddie Merlot's
- Eighteen
- Embers
- Five Kitchen + Bar
- Frosthaus
- Greyhound Tavern
- Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
- Hawkers Alley
- Ivory House
- Jag's Steak and Seafood
- Le Bar A Boeuf
- Kona Grill
- Krueger's Tavern
- Lalo Chino Latino
- Libby's Southern Comfort
- Livery
- LouVino
- Mackenzie River Pizza Grill Pub
- MadTree Parks & Rec
- MadTree Brewing
- Marigold
- Mash + Oak
- McCormick & Schmick's
- Metropole
- Montgomery Inn
- MTM Tavern Steakhouse
- Nada
- Neko Sushi
- Nicholson's Fine Food & Whiskey
- Nicola's
- Noche by Alfio's Buon Cibo
- Pennyflower
- Primavista
- Prime
- Ripple Wine Bar
- Sacred Beast
- Seasons 52
- Shires Rooftop
- Son of a Butcher Steakhouse
- Sorrento's
- Stone Creek Dining Company
- Subito
- The Capital Grille
- The Davidson
- The Eagle
- Golden Lamb
- The Green Line Kitchen & Cocktails
- Melting Pot
- The Social House
- Trecento
- Trio
- Trivia Turkish Kitchen
- Via Vite Ristorante
- Vintage On Race
- W Bar + Bistro
- Youyu
You can click here to see each restaurant's specific menus.