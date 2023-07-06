Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 10-16 with more than 100 burgers for $7

Cincinnati Burger Week is back and it's time to celebrate America's delicacy with a week full of discounted burgers.
Burger Week 2023 kicks off off July 10 and runs through July 16 at various restaurants, bars and eateries around the Tri-State.
The food week focuses on shining a light on the Tri-State's chefs and restaurants, and, of course, their varying and unique takes on a burger. Plus participants get to try as many new restaurants and burger variations for only $7 per burger.
The 2023 food week is also bigger and better than ever this year with more than 100 participating restaurants with discounted burger options. Other than burger deals, there are also beer and cocktail deals at certain participating restaurants.
Some of the participating restaurants are downtown favorites like Arnold's Bar and Grill, Americano Burger Bar and Mita's, as well as suburb options like Miamiville Trailyard, J Taps Sports Bar, Anderson Pub and Grill and many more.
The newest restaurant on the list, Queen City Burger Company, which just opened along Court Street in une 2023, is also participating in its first burger week. A full list of the dozens of restaurants participating in Cincinnati Burger Week 2023 is below.
In terms of burgers, attendees can expect everything from the normal run-of-the-mile cheeseburger with the fixings, or something a bit more adventurous like Keystone Bar and Grill's Holtman's Maple Bacon Donut Burger.
Bottom line — Burger Week has something that everyone will love.
Also, Burger Week is giving back to those that participate. For those that eat at five participating restaurants and check in via the Burger Week app, they'll be entered into a giveaway for $500 in gift cards, Kings Island tickets and more. You can click here to download the app.
Here's every restaurant that's participating in Cincinnati Burger Week 2023:
- Agave & Rye
- Alcove by MadTree Brewing
- Americano
- Anderson Pub & Grill
- Anderson Township Pub
- Arnold's Bar & Grill
- Bacall's Cafe
- Bandito Food Park + Cantina
- Barleycorn's
- Barleycorn's Brewhouse
- Barstool Sportsbook
- Bender's Pub Grub
- Blind Squirrel
- Boom Box Sliders
- Bru Burger Bar
- Bucketheads
- Cartridge Brewing
- Champions Grille
- Che
- Conserva
- Copper Blue
- Coppin's
- deSha's
- Drake's
- Four Mile Pig - Element Eatery
- Fifty West Burger Bar
- Four Mile Pig Alexandria
- Frisch's Big Boy
- Game On
- Gold Star
- Goose & Elder
- Grandview Tavern & Grille
- Hangover Easy
- Hangry Omar's Slider Shack
- Hard Rock Cafe
- Hawkers Alley
- Heyday Hamburger Stand
- Highgrain Brewing
- In Between Tavern
- J Taps Sports Bar & Grill
- Juniper's
- Keystone Bar & Grill
- Keystone's Mac Shack
- Krueger's Tavern
- Lalo
- Libby's Southern Comfort
- Lori's American Grille
- LouVino
- Maloney's Pub
- Mashroots
- Miamiville Trailyard
- Milkman
- Mita's
- Moerlein Lager House
- MVP Sports Bar & Grille
- Nation Kitchen + Bar
- Nicholson's
- Oakley Pub & Grill
- Overlook Kitchen + Bar
- Pampas Argentine Gastropub
- Pensive Distilling Co.
- Proud Hound
- Queen City Burger Co.
- Renegade Grille
- Revolution Rotisserie & Bar
- Rich's Proper Food + Drink
- RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom - Four Mile Pig
- Rusk Kitchen + Bar
- Salazar Restaurant & Bar
- Samuel Adams Taproom
- Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers
- Slatt's Pub & Grill
- Spoon & Cellar
- Stadium Sports Bar & Grill
- Street City Urban Gourmet
- Swensons
- Taste of Belgium
- The Draft Bar & Grille
- The Establishment
- The Filson
- The Pub
- The Standard
- The Tin Cup
- The Varsity Sports Bar & Grill
- Tickle Pickle
- Tres Belle
- W Bar + Bistro
- Wings and Rings
- WNB Factory
