Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 10-16 with more than 100 burgers for $7

Cincinnati Burger Week is back and it's time to celebrate America's delicacy with a week full of discounted burgers.

Burger Week 2023 kicks off off July 10 and runs through July 16 at various restaurants, bars and eateries around the Tri-State.

The food week focuses on shining a light on the Tri-State's chefs and restaurants, and, of course, their varying and unique takes on a burger. Plus participants get to try as many new restaurants and burger variations for only $7 per burger.

The 2023 food week is also bigger and better than ever this year with more than 100 participating restaurants with discounted burger options. Other than burger deals, there are also beer and cocktail deals at certain participating restaurants.

Some of the participating restaurants are downtown favorites like Arnold's Bar and Grill, Americano Burger Bar and Mita's, as well as suburb options like Miamiville Trailyard, J Taps Sports Bar, Anderson Pub and Grill and many more.

The newest restaurant on the list, Queen City Burger Company, which just opened along Court Street in une 2023, is also participating in its first burger week. A full list of the dozens of restaurants participating in Cincinnati Burger Week 2023 is below.

In terms of burgers, attendees can expect everything from the normal run-of-the-mile cheeseburger with the fixings, or something a bit more adventurous like Keystone Bar and Grill's Holtman's Maple Bacon Donut Burger.

Bottom line — Burger Week has something that everyone will love.

Also, Burger Week is giving back to those that participate. For those that eat at five participating restaurants and check in via the Burger Week app, they'll be entered into a giveaway for $500 in gift cards, Kings Island tickets and more. You can click here to download the app.

Here's every restaurant that's participating in Cincinnati Burger Week 2023:



Agave & Rye

Alcove by MadTree Brewing

Americano

Anderson Pub & Grill

Anderson Township Pub

Arnold's Bar & Grill

Bacall's Cafe

Bandito Food Park + Cantina

Barleycorn's

Barleycorn's Brewhouse

Barstool Sportsbook

Bender's Pub Grub

Blind Squirrel

Boom Box Sliders

Bru Burger Bar

Bucketheads

Cartridge Brewing

Champions Grille

Che

Conserva

Copper Blue

Coppin's

deSha's

Drake's

Four Mile Pig - Element Eatery

Fifty West Burger Bar

Four Mile Pig Alexandria

Frisch's Big Boy

Game On

Gold Star

Goose & Elder

Grandview Tavern & Grille

Hangover Easy

Hangry Omar's Slider Shack

Hard Rock Cafe

Hawkers Alley

Heyday Hamburger Stand

Highgrain Brewing

In Between Tavern

J Taps Sports Bar & Grill

Juniper's

Keystone Bar & Grill

Keystone's Mac Shack

Krueger's Tavern

Lalo

Libby's Southern Comfort

Lori's American Grille

LouVino

Maloney's Pub

Mashroots

Miamiville Trailyard

Milkman

Mita's

Moerlein Lager House

MVP Sports Bar & Grille

Nation Kitchen + Bar

Nicholson's

Oakley Pub & Grill

Overlook Kitchen + Bar

Pampas Argentine Gastropub

Pensive Distilling Co.

Proud Hound

Queen City Burger Co.

Renegade Grille

Revolution Rotisserie & Bar

Rich's Proper Food + Drink

RJ Cinema Distillery & Taproom - Four Mile Pig

Rusk Kitchen + Bar

Salazar Restaurant & Bar

Samuel Adams Taproom

Sammy's Craft Burgers & Beers

Slatt's Pub & Grill

Spoon & Cellar

Stadium Sports Bar & Grill

Street City Urban Gourmet

Swensons

Taste of Belgium

The Draft Bar & Grille

The Establishment

The Filson

The Pub

The Standard

The Tin Cup

The Varsity Sports Bar & Grill

Tickle Pickle

Tres Belle

W Bar + Bistro

Wings and Rings

WNB Factory

