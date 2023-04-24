American Idol: Voting is over and the fate of Tri-State native Michael Williams will be revealed tonight

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — American Idol contestant Michael Williams, of Mason, is still in the running. But as superstar Katy Perry said, " Your faves aren't safe."

Williams made it into the top 20 Sunday night with his powerful rendition of "Lose You To Love Me" by Selena Gomez. Now, he has to make it through the next cut. It's no longer up to the judges. It's now in the hands of the fans across the country.

Voting ended Monday at 9 a.m. and Monday night's episode will reveal who made it to the top 12.

Hopefully, Williams will not be one of the 8 that will have to go home.

Williams got his ticket to Hollywood back in February when he performed "Talking to the Moon" by Bruno Mars at his audition in front of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

It was a performance that left Perry smitten.

Williams has been performing most of his life after catching the singing bug when he was 6-years-old at a recital singing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." The 21-year-old spoke to WCPO shortly after his audition episode aired.

"I got so nervous I ran offstage to my mom," Williams said.

Williams said he luckily got back onstage after some wise words from his dad.

"I got up there and we finished it and I was like, that was the best thing ever," Williams said.

Watch his full audition here:

Trying out for "American Idol" isn't Williams' first run with reality TV or auditioning in front of celebrities. At 17, he auditioned for "The Voice" by singing Lauren Daigle's "You Say." The then-teen was picked and mentored by judge Nick Jonas and made it to the Top 10 before being knocked out in a Wildcard Instant Save Sing-off.

You can watch American Idol live Monday at 8 p.m. on WCPO to see if Williams makes the cut.

The other contestants that are hoping for a spot in the top 12 include Oliver Steele, Matt Wilson, Kaeyra, Zachariah Smith, Mariah Faith, Warren Peay, Nailyah Serenity, Haven Madison, Lucy Love, Iam Tong, Paige Anne, Marybeth Byrd, Wè Ani, Hannah Nicolaisen, Megan Danielle, Olivia Soli, Colin Stough, Tyson Venegas and Nutsa.

Williams isn't the only Tri-State native to appear on this year's season. John Wayne Hatfield, of Goshen got his golden ticket to Hollywood but was eliminated two weeks ago.

Hatfield performed an original song inspired by his grandfather, Ray, during his audition. He said his grandparents had raised him since the age of 5 as his mom battled with addiction. After the performance, all three judges gave Hatfield — and his grandfather — a standing ovation. Richie even gave Grandpa Ray his handkerchief.

Watch his full audition here:

