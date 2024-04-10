Watch Now
EntertainmentLocal A&E

Actions

First night of WWE Draft to take place during SmackDown in Cincinnati

WWE Smackdown
Charles Krupa/AP
Wrestler Akira Tozawa goes airborne during his match with Carmelo Hayes during the WWE Monday Night RAW event, Monday, March 6, 2023, in Boston. WWE’s popular television show, “Friday Night Smackdown,” will be moving from Fox to USA Network next year under a new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. “Smackdown” will begin airing on USA Network in October 2024.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
WWE Smackdown
Posted at 8:15 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 20:15:26-04

CINCINNATI — Fans attending WWE SmackDown at Heritage Bank Center this month will get to witness Night 1 of the WWE Draft, the promotion announced this week.

"Once the WrestleMania XL dust settles... we'll be ready to shake things up," WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said on X, formerly Twitter. "The #WWEDraft returns to #SmackDown on April 26 and #WWERaw on April 29."

The draft allows the WWE to refresh its rosters between the SmackDown and Raw brands, which means stars from Raw or WWE's developmental brand NXT could make an appearance in the Queen City.

Currently, the SmackDown roster includes stars like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio while Raw features CM Punk, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Damian Priest.

Heritage Bank Center's website says the card for the Friday, April 26 SmackDown show includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Raquel Rodriquez vs. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The card is, of course, subject to change.

Tickets for the show, which kicks off at 7:45 p.m., start at $34 and are available through Ticketmaster.

More local A&E news:
Artist behind Cincinnati's crumbling murals loses sight, learns to paint again New fine dining restaurant with 'immersive experience' opens in Madisonville Top 9 tours to take in the Tri-State

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.