First night of WWE Draft to take place during SmackDown in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Fans attending WWE SmackDown at Heritage Bank Center this month will get to witness Night 1 of the WWE Draft, the promotion announced this week.

"Once the WrestleMania XL dust settles... we'll be ready to shake things up," WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H said on X, formerly Twitter. "The #WWEDraft returns to #SmackDown on April 26 and #WWERaw on April 29."

The draft allows the WWE to refresh its rosters between the SmackDown and Raw brands, which means stars from Raw or WWE's developmental brand NXT could make an appearance in the Queen City.

Currently, the SmackDown roster includes stars like Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio while Raw features CM Punk, Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Damian Priest.

Heritage Bank Center's website says the card for the Friday, April 26 SmackDown show includes Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, as well as Raquel Rodriquez vs. WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The card is, of course, subject to change.

Tickets for the show, which kicks off at 7:45 p.m., start at $34 and are available through Ticketmaster.