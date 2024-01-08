Cincinnati natives Bootsy Collins, Megan Piphus appear on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

NEW YORK — Two Cincinnati natives showcased their talents on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Monday afternoon.

Renowned funk musician Bootsy Collins appeared on Monday's episode of the hit talk show alongside Princeton High School grad Megan Piphus to promote her album under Bootzilla Records, "Spaceships & Dreams."

Piphus is the first Black female puppeteer on "Sesame Street," known to many as Gabrielle, the sassy 6-year-old who allows young Black girls a chance to see more of themselves on TV.

But puppetry isn't the only thing Piphus does well. The Vanderbilt alumna is a singer, musician and ventriloquist who has previously appeared on "The Tonight Show," "The Oprah Winfrey Show" and "America's Got Talent."

She and Collins — along with her puppet Junebug — told Clarkson the story of how they met and began working together on Piphus' debut children's album, released in September as "May & Them Pups."

The album features Collins, Grammy Award winner Anthony Hamilton and more singing about life's ups and downs finding beauty in everything.

In addition to talking to Clarkson, Piphus and Collins were the episode's musical guests, showing a music video for her song, "Make U Proud."

"Spaceships & Dreams" is available now on Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services.