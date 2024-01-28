Cincinnati friends reunite to write book about their first Van Halen concert

CINCINNATI — It's been 40 years since Van Halen released the album 1984. Many people know the song "Jump" from that album. It's the title of a new book from a group of men from Cincinnati who were just 12 years old when they attended the Van Halen concert on Friday, March 9, 1984.

"When I hear Van Halen, I think of all of my buddies at our first concert," said Jim Serger, the author of the book, and who attended that show. "All of my buddies in 7th grade said we have to go see them."

"1984 is what really got me into loving music and loving live music," said Todd Zimmerman, who attended the show.

"True Van Halen fans know what this shirt symbolizes," said Chris Berger, pointing to his "no bozo" t-shirt, something Eddie Van Halen wore during the 1984 tour.

This group from Anderson Township attended their first concert at the old Cincinnati Gardens.

"The ticket was $12.50," said Zimmerman.

We asked them how they managed to get tickets in the 10th row, center stage.

"You know, nobody knows the answer to that, that's the missing part of this book," said Zimmerman.

The boys ran into a problem in the beginning. At first none of their parents allowed them to go to the concert. That's when Chris' father Skip comes into the story.

"I'm going to say the rock gods were looking down," said Chris Berger.

"Eddie and I started talking," said Skip Berger, a retired Cincinnati Police officer of 27 years.

Skip signed up and was picked to work security detail for both Van Halen concerts on March 8th and 9th in 1984. This assignment was working backstage for the band.

"My son is a big fan and he said 'is he here tonight 'and I said he is not and he says well, I guess he will be here tomorrow night' and I said no he doesn't have a ticket and he said 'I want him here tomorrow night and when he gets here I want you to bring him back here so I can meet him," said Skip Berger.

"Without Eddie, I wouldn't have been that concert in 84," said Chris Berger.

After that conversation with Eddie, all of the parents gave their blessings to go to the show. They all bought tickets, but to this day, the guys said they don't know who physically bought the tickets. They also needed someone to drive them to the show.

"My role was, you buy the ticket, I'll drive," said Jim Myres, who is the father one of their friends, who also attended the show with them. "They were just kids, but I knew it was a life changing experience for them."

Speaking of life changing experience, when they arrived at the venue, Skip Berger, on duty with Cincinnati Police, calls his son Chris over to one of the doors.

"My dad is like come over here, knocks on the door...when he comes back out, I walk in the dressing room of Van Halen," said Chris Berger. "The first one I see is Eddie, comes walking over to me, and it was like a scene out of the movie, you know there's this halo light around him and everything."

These are the kinds of anecdotes you will find in "Jump: 40th Anniversary of Attending the "1984" Van Halen Concert."

"This is an adult experience and I got to do it with all of my friends, and I love them all," said Serger.