Cincinnati designer to appear on Netflix's 'Next In Fashion'

CINCINNATI — An up-and-coming designer from Cincinnati gets the chance to compete for $200,000 in season two of Netflix's hit show "Next In Fashion."

"I wouldn't say I'm the best sewer on the planet, like technical-wise," Eliana Batsakis said.

You don't expect those words from a 25-year-old who's been recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Or who's been chosen as "next up" in the industry.

"Sometimes I definitely don't give myself enough credit," she said.

Originally Batsakis went to college for furniture design, then switched to fashion after a professor urged her to pivot.

"[She said] you're meant to do this and you should," Batsakis said. "No one had ever said that to me before."

Fast forward a few years later, and the opportunity of a lifetime falls into her lap. Casting directors chose Batsakis to compete in Netflix's hit competition show, "Next in Fashion." It was an offer she couldn't refuse, but she almost did.

"I was so terrified I almost didn't go," she said. "I was like, 'Oh no chance, like, I'm going to look stupid. I'm going to ruin my career before it even starts."

But Batsakis ended up joining the cast, showing the judges what she describes as her "unconventional party girl" designs. With filming over, this is the time when people with potential pick up and move. Batsakis said her friends told her to move to New York or Los Angeles, but she wants to stay in Cincinnati training up whoever is next in fashion.

"I really believe in Cincinnati as a creative community, so however I can uplift it is amazing," Batsakis said.

Other than the cash prize, the winner will also get a chance to showcase their designs on the rental retail site "Rent the Runway."