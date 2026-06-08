BLINK announces new block party opener, participating artists for 2026 festival

CINCINNATI — BLINK returns this October with a new opening ceremony and more than 90 artists from all around the globe — from right here in Cincinnati to Spain, France and Germany, and even Thailand, South Africa and Australia.

The light and arts festival will take place Oct. 8-11, spanning more than 60 blocks of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky's urban core. In previous iterations, BLINK has brought more than 2 million to the Tri-State, having a $200+ million impact on the local economy.

In the lead-up to this year's festivities, organizers announced Monday that 2026 will feature a record number of women artists and a large number of first-timers. It'll also include a new opening ceremony, replacing the previous parade.

Ready. Set. BLINK! will transform the biennial's traditional opening parade into a five-block block party experience around TQL Stadium from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. The event will be centered around an activated stage over the steps of the stadium, with live music, food and drink vendors, interactive art installations and community activations throughout the area.

When the sun sets, BLINK's opening ceremony will begin with a collective "turn the lights on" moment launching the festival, along with a drone and pyrotechnic show that illuminates the stadium.

Officials also announced that First Financial Bank will sponsor a new contest to encourage public participation throughout the Tri-State, leading up to the event.

While more details about the four-day festival will be released in the coming months, organizers did announce the full list of participants, including new local artists like Cedric Michael Cox and Brent Keltch, Chase Melendez, Jim Tucker and Frank Young, and Marc Phelps.

Outside of the U.S., there will also be artists from Argentina, Australia, Canada, England, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland and Thailand. Find out more about BLINK's artists here.