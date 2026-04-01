'Vine & Dine' dining series to return from Around the Table Cincy in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati dining series is making its return this spring in the Incline District.

"Vine & Dine" is returning on April 10, hosted by Around the Table Cincy.

The dining series will revive in East Price Hill's Incline District in the former home of Somm Wine Bar, which closed in March 2025.

The Vine & Dine series was created by Julie Dowty during her tenure at The Art of Entertaining, and the series became known for pairing chef-driven menus, curated drinks and live music into a single experience. The series took a five-year hiatus before it was reimagined by Around the Table.

"Vine & Dine has always been about how everything comes together — the food, the music, the atmosphere," Dowty said. "Each piece is intentional, but it's the way they layer that creates something memorable. Bringing it back in this space feels like the right next chapter."

Vine & Dine will return April 10 with a night inspired by New Orleans. The dining experience will include a New Orleans-themed menu.

Outside of the food and drink, the NOLA-themed night will include live music from the Nite Owl Blues Band.

Around the Table Cincy has yet to announce what the other themes of future Vine & Dine events will be.

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