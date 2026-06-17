Over-the-Rhine nightclub, bar Sharkz shuts down less than a year after opening

CINCINNATI — An Over-the-Rhine nightclub and bar announced Tuesday that it is permanently closing after less than a year of business.

Sharkz, located at 2010 Elm St., posted to social media, saying, "It's with heavy hearts we announce the closure of our nightclub, as we know it was short lived."

The nightclub first opened in November 2025 in a long-vacant building near Rhinegeist Brewery and Oddfellows Liquor Bar that once held axe-throwing bar Urban Axes.

Sharkz brought in various local and regional DJs, held themed parties like "'90s Night," "Black Hollywood" and "Reggaeton" night, alongside other events. The inside of the nightclub has two bars, a dance floor, a laser and lights system, VIP sections and more.

The owners of Sharkz did not give a reason for the closure, but they said the nightclub's last day of business will be Saturday, June 27, when they host Big Lex for an event.

You can read Sharkz's full statement about their closure below: