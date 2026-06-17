New Frisch's Big Boy location to open in Northern Kentucky under new ownership

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — After more than a year of evictions and changes in ownership for the brand, a new Frisch's Big Boy location is opening in Northern Kentucky.

Greer Companies is opening a Frisch's at 494 Orphanage Road in Fort Wright.

On Facebook, Frisch's Big Boy said the new location is opening soon with a "refreshed space." The post said that at this time, the location is filling its staff and asking for applications. Those interested in applying for the Orphanage Road location can do so in person at the Kyles Run restaurant.

"If you’re ready to be part of a fun, fast-paced environment in a fresh, newly remodeled space, we’d love to meet you!" the post reads.

According to renderings in the post, the new location will be going back in time for a retro design and look. The renderings show that the new location will also be fitted with a "Pie Kitchen" and counter seating, tables, booths and more.

Provided by Frisch's Big Boy

Provided by Frisch's Big Boy

The new location comes after several Frisch's restaurants were bought earlier this spring. Greer Companies, a Lexington developer that specializes in redeveloping retail properties, bought 11 former Frisch’s locations. The company has redeveloped more than 100 retail properties by attracting users like Starbucks, Shoney’s, Taco Bell, Burger Fi and Fazoli’s, according to its website.

In March, a rendering on display at the Kyles Lane Frisch’s in Fort Wright showed that the location was moving to a Greer-owned property on Madison Pike at Orphanage Road.

Dan Monk This rendering was on display at the Kyles Lane Frisch's on Tuesday, March 24.

That rendering also showed a new look for the “fresh 3L Frisch’s,” one that de-emphasizes the Big Boy logo and recasts the Frisch’s name in a different font style. They call it the 3L Frisch’s because Madison Pike, or Kentucky Route 17, connected the horse racing cities of Louisville, Lexington and Latonia in the early 20th century.

You can read the full post about the upcoming Fort Wright location below: