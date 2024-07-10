Third Eye Brewing named Grand National Champion at 2024 U.S. Open Beer Championship

HAMILTON, Ohio — The best brewery in the country just might be right here in the Tri-State.

After winning Brewery of the Year at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival, Third Eye Brewing in Hamilton was named the Grand National Champion at the 2024 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Third Eye won four gold medals, two silvers and two bronzes during the competition hosted in a 6,000-square-foot Amish pole barn located on a small farm in Oxford, Ohio.

Judges see more than 9,000 beers representing over 170 different styles, awarding gold, silver and bronze medals to different selections before naming the top breweries in the country.

Third Eye's Higher Consciousness won the gold in the Scottish Wee Heavy division while its 2024 barrel-aged Higher Consciousness received silver. Double Astral received gold in Imperial Chocolate Oatmeal Stouts while Dark Aura received gold in Imperial Chocolate Peanut Butter Stouts. Their Inner Sight beer received gold in Black Walnut Brown Ales.

The brewery's Chai EYE Captain won a silver medal in the Chai Sweet Stout division while Groovy Baby! received bronze in English Mild and Kelly's Private Stash received bronze in 2024 Barrel-Aged Barley Wines.

"We are truly humbled and grateful to be part of such an amazing craft beer community and congrats to all the Ohio breweries taking home some hardware in this year's competition," Third Eye said celebrating the win on social media.

Also making the list of the top 10 breweries at the U.S. Open Beer Championship was Cincinnati's Urban Artifact coming in at No. 6 and Mason's Sonder Brewing at No. 9.

Third Eye has taprooms in both Hamilton and Sharonville. For more information on the brewery, visit their website.