2 Cincinnati-area roller skaters featured in new Disney Channel show, 'Saturdays'

CINCINNATI — Looking for a new show to watch with your kids? How about one with some Cincinnati ties?

Two local roller skaters, Dylan Morton and Natalie Hickox, are featured in the latest Disney Channel comedy "Saturdays," a series focused on a 14-year-old girl and her competitive roller skating group. Morton, a Cincinnati native, not only appears in the show as a "Golden Skater," but also worked as an assistant choreographer and skate double.

"Skating and choreographing on 'Saturdays' was a blessing for the way it opened my eyes to the world of skating," Morton said in a release from Skate Downtown Cincy. "Being part of a Disney Channel production has given me an opportunity to reach a younger generation and show them anything is possible through hard work if you’re driven."

Provided by Dylan Morton

In addition to performing on stage with singers like Usher and Pink, Morton also teaches skate workshops at the Over-the-Rhine Community Center every Friday.

Hickox, who is part of the Cincinnati-based roller skating crew Reckless Sk8rs, appears in multiple episodes — including the premiere — as a "Golden Skater."

Provided by Skate Downtown Cincy

"Saturdays" is produced by "Black-ish" star Marsai Martin and features Omar Gooding, best known for his work in "Hangin' with Mr. Cooper" and "Smart Guys," and Golden Brooks of "Girlfriends."

The show airs every Friday at 9 p.m. on Disney Channel and can be seen the following day on Disney+. If you missed out on tonight's premiere episode and don't have Disney+, the premiere will re-air Sunday, March 26 at 8:30 p.m.

READ MORE

'It's onward and upward': Local casting director says Cincinnati's film industry is continuing to grow

Love Island USA casting Cincinnati singles for upcoming season

Princeton High School grad makes history as Sesame Street's first Black female puppeteer