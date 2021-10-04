Local concert venues to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

CINCINNATI — Starting on Monday, local concert venues will require proof of a vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend a concert.

Riverbend Music Center and the PNC Pavilion, The ICON Music Center and The Taft Theater will begin requiring proof you're vaccinated or have tested COVID-19 negative before you can attend any shows held at the venue. The policy also applies to those under 12 years old, who will need a need a negative test result before they can enter a show.

Venues have been working to put requirements in place. Fans who attended the recent Dave Matthews Band show at Riverbend told WCPO that the requirements were lax, but fans should no longer expect that going forward. Artists had been making the decision on whether crowds should have vaccination or test requirements, but that changes today when local venues will begin requiring it for all shows.

"Fortunately, we have not run into people showing up without knowing," Rosemarie Moehring of Music and Event Management said. " I think anytime you try to put new policies in place you do feel a pushback, but I'd like to say the majority of people have been receptive to it and understanding and you always do have people who aren't."

Venues will have a limited number of rapid tests available, but are $50. Venues said they should be considered a last resort by fans wanting to attend a concert.