Zac Brown Band announces first-ever TQL Stadium performance happening in May

CINCINNATI — A Grammy-winning band is coming to Cincinnati this Spring. Zac Brown Band is set to perform at TQL Stadium on May 16. Country music artist Brantley Gilbert and an opening performance by Gaelic Storm will join the band.

According to TQL Stadium, the concert will be Zac Brown Band's first appearance at TQL Stadium and one of the band's few scheduled U.S. performances in 2025. This marks the venue's third major music event, following concerts by The Who in 2022 and Kenny Chesney in 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Zac Brown Band, Brantley Gilbert, and Gaelic Storm to TQL Stadium for what promises to be an unforgettable night of live music," said Jeff Berding, President and Co-CEO of FC Cincinnati, in a news release. "We take great pride in bringing outstanding entertainment to Cincinnati and can't wait for fans and our community to experience the energy and excitement of this show in our world-class stadium."

Zac Brown Band has a career spanning more than a decade. The band earned three Grammy Awards and topped country and rock charts.

A portion of the concert's proceeds will go to Camp Southern Ground, a nonprofit founded by Zac Brown. The organization provides residential camp experiences for children and support programs for veterans and their families.

Early Access tickets will be available starting Jan. 29 beginning at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.

Zac Brown Band last came to Cincinnati in June 2023, when the band played at Great American Ball Park. They were also raising money for a good cause then, when a portion of the proceeds went to Hop on a Cure, which raises money for ALS research. The band's guitarist, John Driskell Hopkins, was diagnosed with ALS.

