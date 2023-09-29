'The underdogs are back on top': Jelly Roll wins Male Artist of 2023 in the middle of his sold out Cincy show

CINCINNATI — Country music star Jelly Roll stopped in the middle of his sold out show at Riverbend in Cincinnati Thursday to accept a massive award.

He was crowned best male artist of 2023 during the People's Choice Country Music Awards in Nashville.

"I thought when I was here, that I didn't have a chance of winning," he said on stage while holding the trophy up for the crowd to see. "This speech has absolutely nothing to do with me and it has everything to do with y'all. This was fan voted. This is for the fans. It's always for the fans first baby. The underdogs are back on top."

Jelly Roll (Jason Bradley DeFord) was up against quite a few huge names in country music for the award. He beat Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, HARDY, Kane Brown and Luke Combs.

Country music star Elle King, who is also performing on Jelly Roll's Backroad Baptism Tour, stopped the show to present him with the award.

"Cincinnati, you are live on TV. Scream for your boy Jelly Roll," King yelled into the mic as 20,000 Tri-State fans cheered.

This wasn't the only surprise for Cincinnati fans Thursday night. Jelly Roll brought out an old friend of his, who just happens to be former Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones.

"A buddy of mine is with me tonight," Jelly Roll told the crowd as Jones ran onto the stage. "Pacman you believed in me when nobody did, you feel me? You gave me weed when nobody would give me weed. I want you to share this moment with me."

"I love this mother f*****," Jones said. "We've been locked in since 18 years old."

Jelly Roll and Pacman started his hit song "Save Me" together. The song has more than 109 million streams on Spotify. And it's clear his Cincinnati fans know all the words.

Warning: The following video contains profanity.

A special guest at the Jelly Roll show tonight. pic.twitter.com/i0V9VzHaqj — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) September 29, 2023

I love u bra ⁦@JellyRoll615⁩ 💙💙💙💙💙💙 I couldn’t hang !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/AJ43sJlrBf — ADAm Pacman Jones (@REALPACMAN24) September 29, 2023

Before the show on Thursday morning, Jones appeared in court for a pretrial conference following his arrest at CVG earlier this month.

The former cornerback and kick returner wore the orange and black for eight seasons from 2010 to 2017. He started in 68 games and totaled 12 interceptions, 64 pass breakups and 352 tackles.

He was named All-Pro in 2014 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2015. Other than his time with the Bengals, Jones also played with the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys.

Jelly Roll is currently in the middle of a massive tour. He's playing in Indianapolis Friday night and then in Cuyagoha Falls, Ohio Saturday. Jelly Roll was born and raised in Nashville. He started out as a rap artist and transitioned into country music. His first song to hit the Billboard Hot 100s Chart was 2022's "Son of a Sinner," according to Billboard.

Click here for a full list of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards winners.