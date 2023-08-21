Legendary artist Bob Dylan to perform in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to the Tri-State.

He's bringing his "Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour" to the Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati on October 20.

The Queen City stop is just one of the many additional dates the 82-year-old added to his tour.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

Throughout his career, Dylan has made an immeasurable impact on modern music and culture. He emerged during the folk revival of the 1960s. After releasing his first album in 1962, he quickly grew to become an emblem of social and political change.

In 2016, Dylan was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for his impact on contemporary poetry and songwriting.

Dylan's latest release "Shadow Kingdom" (2023), has garnered widespread admiration, according to a press release.

Not only did Dylan's songwriting skills propel his career, but countless artists have covered his music over the decades including other legends in music like Guns N' Roses, Johnny Cash and Jimi Hendrix.