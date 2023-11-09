Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Alanis Morissette coming to Cincinnati as part of her tour to celebrate 25 years since Jagged Little Pill

Alanis Morissette's ex-manager headed to prison for stealing millions
Copyright Getty Images
Cameron Spencer
<p>Alanis Morissette performs during the Closing Ceremony of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at BC Place on February 28, 2010 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)</p>
Alanis Morissette's ex-manager headed to prison for stealing millions
Posted at 10:28 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 10:56:06-05

CINCINNATI — Alanis Morissette is coming to Cincinnati as a stop on her tour to celebrate 25 years since the release of her album Jagged Little Pill.

Morissette, who rose to fame in the 1990s with songs like "Ironic" and "You Oughta Know," will be at Riverbend Music Center on July 24, 2024.

She will be joined by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett and artist Morgan Wade.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette said in a press release. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Morissette recently released a new Christmas single, "Last Christmas," as part of an EP featuring previously released covers of holiday music.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Sheriff: Multiple vehicles broken into at Miami Valley Gaming Longtime downtown staple Hathaway's Diner closing for good Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market opens earlier, prepares for big move

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

New season, more fun, appointment TV!