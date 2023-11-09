Alanis Morissette coming to Cincinnati as part of her tour to celebrate 25 years since Jagged Little Pill

CINCINNATI — Alanis Morissette is coming to Cincinnati as a stop on her tour to celebrate 25 years since the release of her album Jagged Little Pill.

Morissette, who rose to fame in the 1990s with songs like "Ironic" and "You Oughta Know," will be at Riverbend Music Center on July 24, 2024.

She will be joined by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett and artist Morgan Wade.

“I am inspired and heartened and feel giddy inside to be going on this upcoming summer tour with Joan and Morgan and all our teams,” Morissette said in a press release. “Can’t wait to see you, can’t wait to perform!”

Morissette recently released a new Christmas single, "Last Christmas," as part of an EP featuring previously released covers of holiday music.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.